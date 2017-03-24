Follow
Cannabiz Experience
541-816-4209
2 Top Shelf INDOOR Grams Offered at $5 a Gram With Each 1/8th purchased. Then Trade Your Discounts in for Top Shelf INDOOR at$4.75/g.
$5 Grams and $4.75 Grams rotate from our shelf!
Inquire Within
EVERY DAY IS DISCOUNT DAY 8am to 10am! 20% off any Dabs, Oil Cartridge's, Tinctures, Edibles, and Topical's that are over $16.95!!!!
Valid 2/13/2019 – 12/26/2020
EVERY DAY IS DISCOUNT DAY 8am to 10am! 20% off any Dabs, Oil Cartridge's, Tinctures, Edibles, and Topical's that are over $16.95!!!!
8am to 10am EVERY DAY! No other discounts apply.
Leave a Review and Get 15% Off Flower on Your Next Visit!
Leave a review of your visit on Google or Leafly and receive 15% (stackable up to 40%) off 1 Item of your next flower purchase! *Inquire within for more details*
One-time deal only!
INDOOR Flower Discounts: 3.5g (10% off), 7g (20% off), 14g (30% off), and 28g (40% off)
All Day, Every Day! *Inquire within for more details*
Purchase 3 Items From Any One Category And get 15% OFF! (Cartridges, Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals, Concentrates)
All Day, Every Day! *Inquire within for more details*
No Other Deals or Discounts Apply!