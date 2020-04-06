Deals
During this crucial time, we have switched to Online Ordering ONLY! Please visit Dutchie.com to place an order for pick-up and to view our online menus! Valid OMMP cardholders are still permitted to enter and shop in-store, although we do strongly encourage online ordering or call-ahead orders. We appreciate your understanding, if you have any questions or concerns please give us a call and we would be happy to help! -The Cannabliss Main Street Team
