Tigerpond on October 23, 2019

I got so lucky tonight to get Megan to help me! Thank you for all the great recommendations, exactly what I was hoping for and needed. Love the Black Cherry Punch. It gave me that delicious body and stress melt. I'm going to have fun days off thanks to you. Love Cannabliss for the great strains, prices, and superb bud tenders. Thank you Cannabliss. The best place to get your groceries.