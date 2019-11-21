Follow
CannaBotica - Medical
All Cartridges 20% OFF
Valid 5/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All cartridges are now 20% OFF! Several brands and varieties available.
Tax included. While supplies last. Some restrictions apply.
All Products
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
19.64%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$91 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Jawa Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
LA OG
from Unknown Brand
22.12%
THC
0.08%
CBD
LA OG
Strain
$91 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon
from Unknown Brand
20.35%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$91 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Incredibles Live
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Become Disposable Vape
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23250 mg
In-store only
Kush Concentrates Shatter
from Kush Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Kush Concentrates Live Resin
from Kush Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
PAX ERA HTE
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Bubble Hash (Med. Grade)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
CBx Disposable Vape 250 mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30250 mg
In-store only
Colorado Moonrocks Caviar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Connoisseurs Rosin 1.0g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Craft Distillate
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Green Dot Labs Live Resin Cartridges 500mg
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Green Eagle PHO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Healthy Creation Phoenix Tears 1.0 g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
High Tech Wax / Shatter
from High Tech Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles 500 mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Keef Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mary's 1:1 Distillate Vape
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Mary's Distillate
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Newt Bros. Caviar
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Newt Brothers Live Resin
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Rosin
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Shatter / Wax
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.Pen Reserve 1000 mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Oil Stix CO2 Oil
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Olio Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Olio Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$761 g
In-store only
Olio Sauce Pen 500 MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75½ g
In-store only
PAX Live Resin
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Pura Distillate 1000 mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
The Clear 1.0 g Syringe
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
The Clear 500 mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
TR Concentrates Shatter / Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Viola Live Resin
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Viola Shatter
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
White Mousse Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
White Mousse Shatter / Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
123