Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I will be signing over my plants to this dispensary. Very pleasantly surprised! Love this place. Great pricing on everything, except for concentrates, but everything else is priced perfectly.
snoopie91
on December 3, 2017
great bud as Well as concentrates the best bubble hash bar none
I signed my plant count to them Megan you rock
tron21
on July 23, 2017
it's three blocks from where I live in down the road great location
Jeremiah420907high
on July 5, 2017
It's great the staff and service of the employees of canna botica is exceptionally well very clean atmosphere and great product and always great deals they treat me like fam and you can't find anywhere else that beats product for the price of this little well maintained shop and they even remember who you are