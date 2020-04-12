264 products
15% OFF Tokyo House Grown Flower - Friday & Saturday
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish House Flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
All Products
Tangie Cure
from Decibel
6.43%
THC
13%
CBD
Tangie Cure
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Venom OG
from Cannalife Solutions
17.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
King Gelato
from B-Force
19.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsanto #11
from Rolen Stone
26.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropsanto #11
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Abazaba
from Flowersmith
21.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Abazaba
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale
from Highland Provisions
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Menthol
from Flowersmith
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
The Menthol
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Recon
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.25%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemonade
from Pud's Buds
26.76%
THC
2.09%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Texas Butter
from Alter Farms
24.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Texas Butter
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Twisted Banana
from Viridia Farms
14.94%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Twisted Banana
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Early Rogue Valley Wreck
from Massive/Roganja
17.56%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC
from Green Bodhi
21.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Berry
from Alter Farms
22.18%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Berry
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LSOG
from Green Bodhi
19.56%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forest Park Purple
from Fox Hollow Flora
26.85%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Tokyo Starfish
23.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Superstitious
from Alter Farms
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Superstitious
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Tokyo Starfish
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ketama
from Tokyo Starfish
18.49%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch #17
from High Noon
27.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch #17
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hash Plant
from Alter Farms
22.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Million Elephants
26.09%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Million Elephants
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TGI - Grandpa Larry
from Tokyo Starfish
18.79%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Tokyo Starfish
21.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Suzette
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
28.54%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Alta Gardens
15.78%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
.5g PAX Pod - Avitas Strawberry Fields Cartridges by Avitas
from Avitas
82.4%
THC
0%
CBD
.5g PAX Pod - Avitas Strawberry Fields
Strain
$30each
In-store only
.5g Maui Bubble Gift Cartridges by Peak Extracts
from Peak Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
.5g Bluenana - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1g Miss Orange OG Cartridges by Orchid Essentials
from Orchid Essentials
65.25%
THC
5.28%
CBD
1g Miss Orange OG
Strain
$55each
In-store only
.5g West Seattle Cartridges by Peak Extracts
from Peak Extracts
19%
THC
41%
CBD
.5g West Seattle
Strain
$30each
In-store only
1g Cherry Pie Cartridges by Orchid Essentials
from Orchid Essentials
75.5%
THC
3.08%
CBD
1g Cherry Pie
Strain
$55each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Cartridges by Drop Science
from Drop Science
73.4%
THC
0.25%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$27each
In-store only
.5g Garlicane - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
.5g LA Kush Cake - Liquid Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1g Lemon Lava - Cured Resin Cartridges by NW Kind
from NW KIND
68.87%
THC
0%
CBD
1g Lemon Lava - Cured Resin
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Animism #6 - Live Resin Live Resin by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
58.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Animism #6 - Live Resin
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
.5g Zprite - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
