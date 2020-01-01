95 products
Vet Discount
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
All Veterans and Public servants 10% complete purchase (sale items not included)
Current Med Card and Id needed at time of purchase
All Products
Gelato
from The Humble Family Farm
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Berry
from CannaMax
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$65½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from CannaMax
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$70½ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit Kush
from CannaMax
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Grapefruit Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Future
from CannaMax
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Future
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bluberry
from North Star Farms
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Lonely Bones
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ANIMAL MINTS
from THE HONEY COMB FARM
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Mimosa #4
from The Humble Family Farm
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Nightmare
from The Herb Co.
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Nightmare
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Doc Holidaz
from CannaMax
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Doc Holliday
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Captains Cake
from The Herb Co.
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Captains cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cosmic Queen
from Cannamax
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Cosmic Queen
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trainwreck
from The Herb Co.
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Colorado Chem.
from CannaMax
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Midnight oil
from CannaMax
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Midnight
Strain
$70½ oz
In-store only
Apricot Jelly
from The Herb Co.
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Apricot Jelly
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Grape
from Humble Family farm
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from The Humble Family Farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Sunny D
from The Honey Comb farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from The Honey Comb Farm
23%
THC
1%
CBD
platinum cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Helmet
from Other Sider Caregivers
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Dark Helmet
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Pupil
from Other Side Caregivers
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Star Pupil
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Other Side Caregivers
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bluniverse
from Other Side Caregivers
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Bluniverse
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Oregon Huckleberry
from Other Side Caregivers
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Oregon Huckleberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OGKB x 4DD
from The Humble Family Farm
22%
THC
1%
CBD
OGKB x 4DD
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Huckleberry Meringue
from Other Side Caregivers
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Huckleberry Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Cripple
from CannaMax
18%
THC
1%
CBD
blue cripple
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from CannaMax
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cheese Quake
from CannaMax
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Opium
from The Herb Co.
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Opium
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Kim
from The Herb Co.
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Bubba Kim
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Salmon River
from The Herb Co.
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
from The Herb Co.
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The American Pearl
from North Star Farms
22%
THC
1%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MVP
from CannaMax
18%
THC
1%
CBD
MVP
Strain
$70½ oz
In-store only
Grad Daddy Purps
from Headspace Medical
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Blimburn Seeds
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from The Herb Co.
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
