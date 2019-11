Aspire on October 2, 2019

Based only on their pre rolls. Every time I’ve gone in a bought some, they don’t smoke at all. You can sit there and inhale as much as possible but barely any smoke comes out. I’ve cut the prerolls open before and they tend to be very powdery and the filters are always clogged. I’m sure the more expensive ones are fine, just annoyed that I’ve bought over 10-15 in the last month and only about two smoked well.