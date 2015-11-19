Kasey_Jones
Online order and pickup make it a easy transaction
4.9
10 reviews
Love this place. Emily is awesome...super friendly & knowledgeable!
Captain Jacks is the GOAT
I love seeing Emily and her awesome vibe!
Serah was super helpful and attentive. I told her what I was looking for and what I had to spend and made it work by using the credit i had and me bringing in my bag since I am still getting used to adding the tax on my purchase. I am a supervisor and if i had a customer based retail establishment i would want more people like Serah. Thanks for your help Serah!!!!
Great place to visit.
Quality would be closer to 3.5 stars if I could do it. While I've never gotten a bad product from here, the constantly changing menu makes it impossible to really find anything that you like. The strains change on a regular basis, the flavors of edibles, etc. Doesn't matter if you're getting flower, cartridges, edibles, whatever. This wouldn't be a big deal except they're very frequently out of sativas, especially when it comes to flower. Compared to my home state of Colorado the prices are pretty high, but that's not unique to this particular store, and is more of a SoCal thing. I do dislike that they charge a higher price for sativas on average when compared to indicas and hybrids, coupled with the limited availability that I mentioned above. Everything else is great. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the location is fairly convenient with ample parking. I'm hopeful that as competition in the area increases (for a while, CJ's was the only recreational dispensary in town) that some of my issues will be fixed. As it is, I'm a frequent customer, though that's partially because I got used to them being a monopoly of sorts.
No Deals for our first order placed two orders and they couldn’t find it made me wait in line last time I waste my time and money here
This place is awesome plenty of parking and fast friendly service. The budtenders are very friendly and knowledgeable
Always amazing The bar is always a great spot to meet and greet the staff. Much love Simon