JkaplanAW on November 14, 2019

Quality would be closer to 3.5 stars if I could do it. While I've never gotten a bad product from here, the constantly changing menu makes it impossible to really find anything that you like. The strains change on a regular basis, the flavors of edibles, etc. Doesn't matter if you're getting flower, cartridges, edibles, whatever. This wouldn't be a big deal except they're very frequently out of sativas, especially when it comes to flower. Compared to my home state of Colorado the prices are pretty high, but that's not unique to this particular store, and is more of a SoCal thing. I do dislike that they charge a higher price for sativas on average when compared to indicas and hybrids, coupled with the limited availability that I mentioned above. Everything else is great. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the location is fairly convenient with ample parking. I'm hopeful that as competition in the area increases (for a while, CJ's was the only recreational dispensary in town) that some of my issues will be fixed. As it is, I'm a frequent customer, though that's partially because I got used to them being a monopoly of sorts.