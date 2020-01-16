119 products
Tincture Tuesday🍾🌀
$5 off all tinctures
No limit
All Products
Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.78%
THC
19.1%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
4.7%
THC
6.6%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Goddess
from Unknown Brand
16.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
20.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise
from Unknown Brand
9.7%
THC
7.78%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Casper OG
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
21.07%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
23.31%
THC
0.73%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies 1g Nug Run
from Bobsled Extracts
69.94%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cats Meow Rosin
from Unknown Brand
59.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
OO SOJ
from Unknown Brand
60.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
OO Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
60.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG 1G Shatter
from Astronomical Extracts
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Grease Monkey Live Resin
from Rhino Extractions
33.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
AK Hash Live Resin 1g
from Buddies Brand
64.1%
THC
1.19%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Royal Truth 1g Terp Sugar
from Buddies Brand
68.5%
THC
0.55%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Oregon Diesel Live Diamonds
from Rhino Extractions
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express Hash
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
36%
THC
0%
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
75.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie 1g Shatter
from White Label Extracts
77.45%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Winberry Farms
18.9%
THC
48.1%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Royal Gorilla
from Winberry Farms
65.2%
THC
0.47%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Kosher
from Winberry Farms
51.5%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Fire OG
from Winberry Farms
65.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CVNDYLAND THC Dripper
from Buddies Brand
78.7%
THC
0.49%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Star Dawg 0.5g PAX pod
from Buddies Brand
67.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Bluberry Muffin 0.5g PAX Pod
from Buddies Brand
72.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Purple Mahayana 0.5g PAX Pod
from Unknown Brand
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Canna Tsu 1g cartridge
from Buddies Brand
5%
THC
77%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Peach Train
from Buddies Brand
80.2%
THC
0.31%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
BlueBerry MuffinX Purple Punch 1g cartridge
from Buddies Brand
78.8%
THC
1.95%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Kush Train 1g cartridge
from Buddies Brand
79.8%
THC
4.14%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Peach Blossom 10:1 CBD Cartridge
from Chong's Choice
7.68%
THC
68.8%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
Cherry OG 1g live resin cartridge
from Avitas
85.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Orange Thai
from Avitas
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
CBD Honey Sticks
from GENESIS PHARMS
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Muru Highwater Hibiscus Lemonade 1 oz
from Muru
23.7mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Loud Lollies 50mg Cherry Lime
from Loud Lollies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
