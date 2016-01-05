joshlanesjl1
4.7
10 reviews
The Old Management Was Better & They Deserve The Five Stars, I Love Smoking The Cannabis Flower & Dabs Purchased From Here!
Staff was friendly and knowledgeable.
Thank you for the kind words. We are big fans of the products we sell! So it makes knowledge, fun.
Don’t let this small shop fool you! They have the best prices in Eugene and the best customer service in Eugene! Gaylan(Sorry if I am spelling your name wrong!) and the crew are always super helpful and make sure you are getting what you need. After trying many shops around Eugene this has been the place I come back to time and time again!
Big thank you for the kind words. Galen is the man. WE AGREE!
Super chill, Great prices, personal store.
Thank you for the visit. Come back soon.
They always hook it up!! I’m a regular and they have the best prices in town bc they take care of the tax for you!
Glad you are taking advantage of our deals! We have included the tax in our pricing since day 1!
Come to this dispensary often and am always greeted nicely and warmly. Got some great stoner on a budget bud and some papers today and am pleased with my experience. My go to store for buying marijuana products in eugene.
Super glad to have you as a repeat customer.
Incredible Spot - best location in all of university and south Eugene.
We love our location...Stay tuned for the build out of our new space in the same building... coming soon.
I swear every time I come in this place (as like a last minute rush) I always end up promising myself to never come back! The staff has no clue what they are selling to you and will tell you just about anything. The first time they sold me dab pen cartridges when I asked for a sheet of dab and told me that it was only new cool packaging... It had been a while sense the last time so I thought it's literally just dab how can they mess up right. I read the packaging and it said snap and pull, they said oh yeah you can hold it and pull off pieces, that was so not true when straight home and placed it in the freezer and still could not touch or even come close to pulling pieces of it off. Honestly, the dab was on every single side of the sheet o paper, it is smokeable just I feel like half the product I bought was wasted on the page, and a worker lied to me. Wish the staff knew what they were doing or selling.
Hello Beth, We apologize for the misunderstanding that seem to have happened during your first visit and assure you that we try hard to make sure our staff is informed on all of our product. All of our dabbable products are pre packaged by the original distributor and we sell it as it is labeled. If a product is ever unstable, melted, or damaged we strongly encourage you to return the product for a replacement. We provide quality live resin, shatter, crumble, and pull n' snap for reasonable prices that will satisfy the needs of more experienced patrons as well as economically priced dabbables for those who are on a budget. We also provide a $2 off all dabbables on Saturdays for those with high quality tastes but still rolling with a students income. We hope that you will give us another chance in the future and will give you a free gift on us for your troubles. We hope that you have a wonderful day and hope to see you through the haze! 🌿🔥💨
Thompson and Galen were super helpful and knowledgeable. They had everything I was looking for. Really decent prices as well. Good job guys!
Awe, YOUR great too! *internet high five* You rock, hope to see you again soon!
tiny little store for a quicks stop with knowledgeable staff! I go here for a quick preroll after class! thanks guys and gals!
This tiny store can pack a pretty good non violent cannabis based punch! Don't ever change you beautiful brilliant person! Take these good vibes and pass them on!