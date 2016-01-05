bethbb on January 12, 2019

I swear every time I come in this place (as like a last minute rush) I always end up promising myself to never come back! The staff has no clue what they are selling to you and will tell you just about anything. The first time they sold me dab pen cartridges when I asked for a sheet of dab and told me that it was only new cool packaging... It had been a while sense the last time so I thought it's literally just dab how can they mess up right. I read the packaging and it said snap and pull, they said oh yeah you can hold it and pull off pieces, that was so not true when straight home and placed it in the freezer and still could not touch or even come close to pulling pieces of it off. Honestly, the dab was on every single side of the sheet o paper, it is smokeable just I feel like half the product I bought was wasted on the page, and a worker lied to me. Wish the staff knew what they were doing or selling.