About this dispensary
Claybourne Co. Delivery (SoCal)
Born and raised in Southern California, Claybourne Co. creates products and strains with the people in mind. From our supercharged “Powerline” to our unique line of “Gold Cuts” in-house genetics, we’ve developed something for everyone. We believe in transparency, and feature the terpene and cannabinoid profiles on the majority of our products. Discover our wide selection of Premium Big and Small Buds, Flower & Kief, and Pre-Rolls. Roll with us and Enjoy Claybourne. We have the largest delivery coverage area throughout California. Our delivery coverage spans from Northern and Southern California, including but not limited to: Long Beach, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Inglewood, West Hollywood, Culver City, Burbank, Lancaster, Santa Clara, Ventura, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Pasadena, Torrance, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Riverside, San Bernardino, Palmdale, Victorville, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Corona, Temecula, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Del Mar, San Diego, Sausalito, Richmond, El Cerrito, Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, Daly City, Lafayette, Fremont, Half Moon Bay, Mountain View, Cupertino, Livermore
