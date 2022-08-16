Coastal Dispensary - Concord
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Coastal Dispensary - Concord
At Coastal Dispensary, our Concord location provides a variety of cannabis products. If you're in the surrounding areas, stop in to our store to check out our great selection of products. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff will be there to help you every step of the way. First time customers receive Caliva House Doobie, Chill Chocolate Single or Caliva 1g Flower for 1¢ (with $60 min purchase).