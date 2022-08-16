At Coastal Dispensary, our Concord location provides a variety of cannabis products. If you're in the surrounding areas, stop in to our store to check out our great selection of products. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff will be there to help you every step of the way. First time customers receive Caliva House Doobie, Chill Chocolate Single or Caliva 1g Flower for 1¢ (with $60 min purchase).