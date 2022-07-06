Our flower is grown in South Portland, Maine. Our location on Congress Street proudly serves the St. John Valley neighborhood of Portland and is conveniently located near the Maine Medical Center. We have taken great pride in creating the most comfortable cannabis buying experience that can be found in the city. Coastal Roots’ mission is to provide our neighborhood with extraordinary service and to provide our valued customers with the highest quality of flower at the lowest price. The Coastal Roots team is committed to being your neighborhood dispensary of choice.