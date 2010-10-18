PNessy2 on August 3, 2019

It breaks my heart to write this but I feel as though I have just been dumped by a long term girlfriend. I have spent years trying to find a place with the right balance of quality and a fair price. Lucy Sky WAS that place. I was a long time returning customer, and in fact I stopped going anywhere else because this place, the people, the bud, and the prices where worth it! But then unannounced to me they raised their prices BY ALMOST 100%!!! I will never be able to afford to go there again, and it’s a bummer because for once I didnt feel taken advantage of when buying my medicine. They also willfully admitted to me that the new strains they are bringing in are wholesale and they didn’t even know where it came from, so they get it cheaper, it’s not even grown by them, and then they sell it for some of the markets highest rates. Very unfortunate they took the bait in trying to please shareholders or whatever by raising prices when all their patients will be the ones who suffer. RIP THE OG LUCY SKY, YOU WILL BE MISSED.