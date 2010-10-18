Jcakes72
4.3
10 reviews
Fantastic knowledgeable budtender!
It breaks my heart to write this but I feel as though I have just been dumped by a long term girlfriend. I have spent years trying to find a place with the right balance of quality and a fair price. Lucy Sky WAS that place. I was a long time returning customer, and in fact I stopped going anywhere else because this place, the people, the bud, and the prices where worth it! But then unannounced to me they raised their prices BY ALMOST 100%!!! I will never be able to afford to go there again, and it’s a bummer because for once I didnt feel taken advantage of when buying my medicine. They also willfully admitted to me that the new strains they are bringing in are wholesale and they didn’t even know where it came from, so they get it cheaper, it’s not even grown by them, and then they sell it for some of the markets highest rates. Very unfortunate they took the bait in trying to please shareholders or whatever by raising prices when all their patients will be the ones who suffer. RIP THE OG LUCY SKY, YOU WILL BE MISSED.
Lucy Sky on Broadway is the only dispensary I visit. Such great vibes every time I go. The folks there are super friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to help find that which makes you happy. The prices are very good and the available discounts make it even better (especially knowing they honor us veterans). Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique on Broadway is highly recommended to anyone looking for an awesome dispensary. ~Much Love~
The boy that waited on us was so unpleasant and was extremely slow. Not helpful at all! Very disappointed. From out of state and this was our fourth dispensary and it was TERRIBLE compared to the others! Wish we had one of the girls, they seemed much more engaging and knowledgeable but we got stuck with mr. NO personality.
It's always an enjoyable experience at this shop. The atmosphere is set to a super cool VIBE and the shop layout is super cool. Monica is one great example of just how amazing customer service can be - and exactly what you can expect from each member of this amazing team. The products this shop carries are top notch and the prices are customer-minded. If you haven't shopped here yet, PUREVIBE recommends hurrying over! If you've already been here, well...I'm sure you've made this your home shop by now. Much love for Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique on Broadway!
My first visit as a medical patient to any dispensary was a great experience. Thankyou to Elizabeth for my first step into my new journey she was very helpful and calming we'll for sure be back again.😁👍
the flower here is bad, always has premature seeds, never properly flushed and horrible customer service.
Strains are amazing, deals are amazing, people are amazing 10/10 bravo
Crème de la creme
It’s my favorite dispensary, great people great bud great atmosphere will continue to be a customer while as long as there open