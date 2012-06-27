PUREVIBEvape
Colorado Harvest Company is a great shop. The customer service is excellent, and the variety of quality products are priced with the customer in mind. PUREVIBE definitely recommends Colorado Harvest Company.
Thanks PUREVIBE!
Extremely nice staff/management, excellent products, and very reasonable prices! I’d also like to thank katelyn-manager for helping me with everything! I will definitely be back!!!
Wow! Thanks for the feedback! We will pass your kind words along to Katelyn. :)
Great bud and great customer service I recomend shopping with them and checking them out u wont be dissapointed
Thanks for the feedback! Looking forward to seeing you again.
These buds know buds, bud.
Thanks for the review....Bud!
Josh was very knowledgeable an friendly.. great overall service!!
Thanks for the review Josh! We appreciate your feedback and look forward to seeing you again.
Fantastic atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, great deals (get in this month!) and most importantly great product
Thanks for the review! We appreciate you leaving your feedback and we look forward to seeing you again. :)
Soothing, relaxed vibe with superior flower.
Thanks for the review!
I've been to their other shops a few times and never am on this side of town. However, I was down the street at a friends house and popped into this location. Had the same expectations as I've had with the other stores..and it definitely met them. Friendly staff, good prices, and even better product.
Thanks for shopping out all our locations! We appreciate your continued loyalty and hope we continue to fulfill your cannabis needs. :)
I love it
Thanks for the rating Cherisue!
This is probably my favorite dispensary. The staff are super nice and always super helpful. Always have awesome deals! I always let my friends know about this place.