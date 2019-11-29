Follow
Columbia Care Illinois - Chicago
New Patient Special
Get $30 In-store credit on your first purchase
Valid on $50 or more. Limited time offer. Limit 1.
All Products
Flower - Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
24.76%
THC
1.11%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel
from GOLDLEAF
0.58%
THC
28.68%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Ace's High (Grassroots)(3.5g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Flower - Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
16.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Citral Glue (Pharma)(3.5)
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Magnificent Mile
from GOLDLEAF
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Magnificent Mile
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Flower - Mr. Clean
from PharmaCann
23.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Puff Stuff (3.5g - PharmaCann)
from PharmaCann
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
420 SPECIAL - Blueberry Headband Budder (1g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cartridge - 1:1 Harlequin (500mg - Cresco)
from Cresco Labs
42.72%
THC
33.99%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - 2:1 Harlequin (500mg)
from Cresco Labs
20.92%
THC
43.21%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Blackberry Kush (500mg)(Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Blueberry Headband CO2 (500mg - GTI)
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Chem 4 Sauce Cart (500mg - Grassroots)
from Grassroots Cannabis
66%
THC
1%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Clementine (500mg)
from Cresco Labs
87.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel G6 Sauce (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1451 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel L'Orange (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$1301 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Barrel Sunset Sherbet (1000mg - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$1301 g
In-store only
Cartridge - Double Gorilla OG (500mg - Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
80.26%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Huckleberry Kush (500mg)
from Revolution Enterprises
77%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Lavender Jones (500mg - GTI)
from GTI
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Outer Space Liquid Live Resin (500mg - Cresco)
from Cresco Labs
87.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Outer Space
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - PAX Orange Herijuana (500mg - GTI)
from GTI
45.46%
THC
26.6%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Pink Lemonade (500mg - Aeriz)
from Aeriz
65%
THC
5.36%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sour Pink Grapefruit (500mg - Cresco Labs)
from Cresco Labs
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sundae Driver (500mg - PharmaCann)
from PharmaCann
84%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Sunset Sherbert (1g)
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge- Wookies Sauce Cart (500mg - Grassroots)
from Grassroots Cannabis
67%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Colombian Haze Drizzler (1g)
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Double Gorilla OG Live Resin (1g - Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
88.23%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Concentrate - G6 Raw Wax (1g - Ataraxia)
from GOLDLEAF
78.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Concentrate - G6 Sunrock Shatter (1g - ATX)
from GOLDLEAF
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Gelato Raw Wax ( 1g - Ataraxia)
from Ataraxia
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Concentrate - Gorilla Biscuit Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
60.97%
THC
1.03%
CBD
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - High School Sweetheard Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
71%
THC
0.5%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Jack Herer Shatter (1g - Ataraxia)
from GOLDLEAF
83.51%
THC
1.65%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Juicey Wreck Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
72%
THC
1%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Key Lime Surprise OG Budder (1g - Revolution)
from Revolution Enterprises
85.14%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Optimus Prime Drizzler (1g - IESO)
from IESO Little Egypt
71.91%
THC
0.38%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Ray Charles Live Sugar (Grassroots)(1g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
78.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
