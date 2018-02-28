vapemeawaysac on July 7, 2019

Do you like Flower? Do you like vapes? Do you like choices? I KNOW I DO! Connected in Sacramento has an amazing selection of flower and vape cartridges for ALL budgets! I have been to A LOT of dispensaries, because I am a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters and walking into connected still takes my breath away! I always see something new, they always carry the newest Heavy Hitters Strains, and they always have something for everyone. Looking for some super dank top shelf flower? They’ve got you covered. Looking for something you can get high with tonight for a small amount? They’ve got that too. Whether you’re Looking for a vape that wont break the bank or you’re ready to splurge, you’ll leave there happy. Their walls are literally covered in vape cartridges of all different prices ranges! And they always have different companies like Heavy Hitters do events there were we bring even more deals to the customers! The budtenders are SO knowledgeable, and they really know their customers! It’s usually busy, but I swear any wait is worth it because you’ll leave happy and excited to go home and blaze!