So this review really applies to both essence. I really have the same great experience from both venues I figure its time to embrace the online review era and I have to start with the dispensary that is the benchmark for every dispensary I go to. Because it was the best experience i ever had, after mediocre experiences. So as an ode to the greatest ill have them be my first review on Leafly. I have been going to essence since the beginning. Every time im in Vegas I always seem to regret if i stray away from Essence. I have experienced so many strains and have never been disappointed in their selection. I stick to extracts, distillates, and good flower mostly of the sativa variety. For which they never disappoint. Prices have always been some of the best, I always love hearing i have reward points every time i return. But lets start about the great. Great atmosphere, clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff. I know what you are thinking this is everywhere so what separates them. its the way it all flows so fluid, From the when you hit the door, show id, walk in wait and step, see the selection. Hear the recommendations and ultimately end up with products that never disappoint. its an experience where its never been rushed, never been hurried. They always have enough staff to take care of everyone. The vibes make you feel like you can enjoy the experience. The prices often beat other places i go to. Negatives They do run out of things that are popular, so when you go on peak times in vegas. This can get frustrating. The solution tends to be buy it while they got it. this isnt always the case, but again popularity and time of year play a large part. I know for some it can seem a little sketchy. Between the location. But i don't see it as a negative so much. Its a great spot. But i have had others comment they wish it was in a better spot. But personally im not sure where that would be. I mean "Its vegas baby". its not so much on them, but duds happen. They will usually offer solutions on unknowns. But i always am weary of the precharged/prefilled carts. I cant say that's on them. I do wish they'd stock more carts for batteries. But thats not a negative as much as personal preference. But who can complain about 10+ options every time. because every time i go here the experience is so fluid, so positive, in dozen of times stopping through. They have never let me down. For that they will always remain my number 1. Every one can be equal to, but ive yet to find a greater than. Thanks to all the people over the years that have made the experience so amazing.