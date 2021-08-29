The service is always on point when I come in. The staff members are very knowledgeable and helpful. Customer service is where it is at. The owner did a good job picking there staff. I would most definitely recommend higher ground to others.
best fucking dispo in oregon. tell em Jake sent ya. Elijah boss man is one of the most resourceful people i know, his knowledge of the industry is second to none. this is hands down best dispo i have been to in many years. in many states. trust.
So stoked to be able to go back inside the store and talk to the budtenders while looking at meds. You cant beat their $20 top shelf 8ths ($24 with tax)
I constantly see the same flowers for sale at other dispensaries around town for double that price. $20 8th of good meds? That's love right there~I appreciate you guys
This is my most visited dispo. They have great knowledgeable staff who are kind and courteous always the have a huge selection of flower and a big selection of concentrates. I have recommended it to friends and family who have also had excellent experiences there love this place
Excellent flower, great service never disappointed . “X” and Ryan always makes sure I get the best sativa buds available. No stem all flower . Especially during a crazy time like this never forget to“ always keep your head up “- 2pac
I bought 3.5g of pineapple and 3.5 g apricot moonshine and 3.5g gelato33 and trees gummies of mango and trees gummie watermelon and passion fruit all for $94.hella boss fantastic deals top best place with hooks up .definitely coming back again for reals😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍