Follow
Cross Genetics Medical (smith rd)
(303) 330-0068
Wax and Shatter Ozs
$308 + tax Members $320 + tax Non-Members
Price will reflect member status.
$12 500mg Craft oil Cartridges
Available at the Smith medical and Evans medical locations
All prices are pre-tax. While supplies last.
$420 Live Resin Oz
1 ounce of Live Resin
Limits apply, ask your bud tender for details
Veterans Discount (10%)
We welcome all our hard working veterans and want to pay it forward with a 10% Vet discount at all our stores.
Veterans only discount.
$100 Member Oz's // $112 Non-Member Oz's
Discount Oz for members, Oz deals for non-members.
Limits apply, ask your bud tender for details