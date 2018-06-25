Bluedreamcbd44
Culta’s outdoor has been super seedy I love your guys concentrates though
3.8
10 reviews
I love the atmosphere and it being close to the Inner Harbor this has been my go-to place for about 8 months now and when I first started coming here it was great quality the bud the prices I have learned that they have gained their customers and now have started selling nothing but dry dust type stuff when broke up I'm kind of messed up over this because this is a prescription and you're not supposed to play with people's prescriptions or their money you can basically go on the street and buy way better bud that's 10 times fresher. I do not recommend if you're looking for quality but if you don't have money and can't afford it that's the place to come but just know that majority of the stuff that seems to be top-shelf stuff isn't because it's all dry I even got some stuff the other day two times one day it was 2.7 gram in the other time is 3.3 G so I'm not sure if they're dosing it with water and making it heavier and then after a while it dries out but I have got two 1/8ths within the past month. 1 was on blab Friday I I called them they do nothing about it they don't even care to call me back . BAD BUSINESS PRACTICE NEED A NEW MANAGER TO CHANGE THE GAMES THERE PLAYING WITH PEOPLES PRESCRIPTIONS. PLEASE GO BACK TO WHAT GOT YOU THE CUSTOMERS. This is a great way to close up the business. The word wil get out of how trashey your bud is. Seed,Dry home grown type stuff. I even recieved a 1/8th that had a gram of the clippings. I still havent recieved a 1/8th with a bud in it. like why is it always shake in the 1/8ths. Bad business. Put what people like dont try to make up for stuff. Shake supposed to be sold cheaper not put into our 1/8ths which ruin it. Buds hold the thc.
I bought a 8th of landmine the first time going there and it was great quality. That was a year ago when i first got my mmcc license. Needless too say I revisited about a month ago 11/1/19 I bought 3 8ths Cinderella 99 and gorilla quake#4 they where by cru in a box the last was strawberry cookies by evermore. Great prices n thc levels above 25 % the budtender even had a cool jar with a magnifying glass top n the strains looked amazing, I was happy. Got home opened both boxes by cru the weed was so dry I picked up a bud n it turned to dust. Lastly I was hoping no way a different grower in a jar but sure enough that 8th was as dry as the others. I must say I was stunned n very upset. Never again will I visit them. It had to be to good to be true $35 n $40 top shelf 8ths. Hopefully they figure out the problem I seen alot of similiar reviews so I had to leave one. Job found 4 seeds too. It took me a year to find 1 seed at my other dispenseries. Hope to see improvements in the quality of flower. Maybe I'll give it a last try if I hear they have stepped their game up. Thx cannabis family.
I got a text alert about a deal they were having on $175 ounces with 5 different strains available. I made it to the store about 45 minutes after receiving the text alert. It’s a really busy area and they don’t have a parking lot so It took about 30 minutes to get a parking spot close by. I was in the store an hour and a half after I received the text alert and they were already down to only 2 strains and both of the strains I was there for were sold out already. They have done this many times before, the old bait and switch. They told me they had very limited quantities on the other strains. I only go when they have sales but they always send their text alerts after the dispensary opens in the morning. I don’t have time to plan and get there before they open. They also don’t know their products as well as they should. They told me the flower I was purchasing was 26% but it was actually 23%. Not a huge deal but after everything else I was left feeling ripped off.
very polite, non rushed atmosphere, knowledgeable about products, have been going for a while and will continue going
Not sure what's going on, but they no longet update their leafly menu, and their personal menu does not reflect which strains are part of a special on a given day. I'm not going to call them everyday to find out, nor drive there to find out either. Be transparent.
The pricing isn’t competitive with other dispensaries in the area. Definitely not a top dispensary in my opinion.
Haha.... Maryland good good! More like Maryland’s finest hot dog water....
really not a go to place for me. went yesterday, got a pre roll that eased advertised 24%thc, came in a willie's reserve package and I asked if it was the 24%, she said yes, I thought nothing of it. realized when I got home to smoke it that our was a cdb pre roll. only 8% thc. well lesson learned, not going back there.
This place has went down hill. From not being able to even hold the display jar to check out what your buying. They're never busy but the menu they post on leafly is never right. they advertise a deal let the customer drive all the way there to say they dont have the strains they know are bringing people in. If your not busy you can at least update your menu so people dont waste their time !