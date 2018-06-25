EricTireGuy on December 7, 2019

I love the atmosphere and it being close to the Inner Harbor this has been my go-to place for about 8 months now and when I first started coming here it was great quality the bud the prices I have learned that they have gained their customers and now have started selling nothing but dry dust type stuff when broke up I'm kind of messed up over this because this is a prescription and you're not supposed to play with people's prescriptions or their money you can basically go on the street and buy way better bud that's 10 times fresher. I do not recommend if you're looking for quality but if you don't have money and can't afford it that's the place to come but just know that majority of the stuff that seems to be top-shelf stuff isn't because it's all dry I even got some stuff the other day two times one day it was 2.7 gram in the other time is 3.3 G so I'm not sure if they're dosing it with water and making it heavier and then after a while it dries out but I have got two 1/8ths within the past month. 1 was on blab Friday I I called them they do nothing about it they don't even care to call me back . BAD BUSINESS PRACTICE NEED A NEW MANAGER TO CHANGE THE GAMES THERE PLAYING WITH PEOPLES PRESCRIPTIONS. PLEASE GO BACK TO WHAT GOT YOU THE CUSTOMERS. This is a great way to close up the business. The word wil get out of how trashey your bud is. Seed,Dry home grown type stuff. I even recieved a 1/8th that had a gram of the clippings. I still havent recieved a 1/8th with a bud in it. like why is it always shake in the 1/8ths. Bad business. Put what people like dont try to make up for stuff. Shake supposed to be sold cheaper not put into our 1/8ths which ruin it. Buds hold the thc.