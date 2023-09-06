[ kuhl - cher ] : a particular stage in civilization A unique space founded on mindfulness and inclusivity, we are more than just 'a local weed shop', we are a community. Offering a wide variety of curated flower, concentrates, edibles and CBD options, our knowledgeable staff are on hand to answer any questions you may have and help you find your perfect experience. Hours of operation: Daily 8am-10pm Cash accepted! ATM on location Daily Deals: 25% off entire store through September 29th! Come say HIGH!