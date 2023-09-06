571 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Culture Cannabis Club - Canyon Lake
[ kuhl - cher ] : a particular stage in civilization A unique space founded on mindfulness and inclusivity, we are more than just 'a local weed shop', we are a community. Offering a wide variety of curated flower, concentrates, edibles and CBD options, our knowledgeable staff are on hand to answer any questions you may have and help you find your perfect experience. Hours of operation: Daily 8am-10pm Cash accepted! ATM on location Daily Deals: 25% off entire store through September 29th! Come say HIGH!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
31524 Railroad Canyon Road, Canyon Lake, CA
License C10-0001374-LIC
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of Culture Cannabis Club - Canyon Lake
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Culture Cannabis Club - Canyon Lake
see all reviews
M........n
August 28, 2023
Super dope and innovative spot! Staff is extremely helpful, friendly and knowledgeable! Also have really good prices!
z........2
August 28, 2023
Everyone’s really nice and really knowledgeable of their product. The atmosphere there is really awesome and really inviting. Will definitely come back. And I highly recommend!
y........r
August 28, 2023
Friendly; knowledgeable staff, and 25% off until September 29th!?! I have found my new home!