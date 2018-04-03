jessicalp
First time visiting last week and went again today, just found out they went recreational last week and I’m glad I gave it a try. Bud is a little dryer than other dispensaries, but the quality is good. The selection is great. Cookie pebbles was the first strain I tried from Curaleaf and I loved it, very relaxing high. Staff very knowledgeable, friendly, don’t hover or overwhelm. Inside is small, but pleasant. Everything is on display in a glass case which is neat. You are in and out, no hassle. Highly recommended.