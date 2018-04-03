MileyScizor on November 13, 2019

Ok so this is my first review of a dispensary (I plan to leave positive reviews on some other dispensaries in Boston, since I now have a profile). However, I need to comment on my experience at this location. There is a man that works here that talks my ear off every time I go here. It makes it an anxiety inducing experience, as I feel trapped and impossible to have an in-out/on-the-go experience. He consistently treats me like it’s my first time at a dispensary/smoking. I’ve been consuming around 2-3 grams of cannabis per day for around 3’years now; i’ve been consuming cannabis for around 8yrs. All the more, he becomes defensive when I attempt to get a word in? To communicate what I want? I can’t help but reason that he either has a screw loose, or I am being talked down upon because I am a women. Not sure, but I won’t be coming to the Oxford location anymore bc he makes my experience uncomfortable and frustrating. Sorry I had to leave this, but I feel the need to say something. The product here is very good, and excellent prices/deals!!