Shop Canamo Concentrates at Curaleaf - Bell Rd.
Sponsored by Canamo Concentrates
Weed deals
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Bell Rd.
Curaleaf Bell Dispensary located in North Phoenix is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis and Medical products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. Curaleaf Bell is open every day from 8am to 10pm! Curaleaf is now Offering Med and REC Delivery for all Arizona customers 21+
- 17201 N 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ
- call 6023884400
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 5085
- debit cardcash
- License 00000026ESRZ88769978
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountDeliveryAZ licensed