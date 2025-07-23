You can see that many of the items are clearly marked as discounted or on sale. For a new customers you have 10 buy one get ones that you can use anytime you want just not on something that is already discounted or on sale. So I online ordered something that is not marked as being discounted or on sale and I walked out with half of the weed that I thought I would, because they wouldn't honor the buy one get one saying that it was already discounted. I didn't have time to stand and discuss it, but I have sent follow ups to Leafly and Curaleaf so we'll see how it gets dealt sorted out, but I'm hopeful, I've never had an issue until today. I took screenshots of the items that I bought to show the lack of notation and screenshots of other items that are clearly marked as discounted or on sale, and included those as well. Again, I am hopeful that they will resolve it as I have never had an issue Curaleaf at any Phoenix locations, or with using my buy one get one free.