S........e
July 23, 2025
Verified Shopper
You can see that many of the items are clearly marked as discounted or on sale. For a new customers you have 10 buy one get ones that you can use anytime you want just not on something that is already discounted or on sale. So I online ordered something that is not marked as being discounted or on sale and I walked out with half of the weed that I thought I would, because they wouldn't honor the buy one get one saying that it was already discounted. I didn't have time to stand and discuss it, but I have sent follow ups to Leafly and Curaleaf so we'll see how it gets dealt sorted out, but I'm hopeful, I've never had an issue until today. I took screenshots of the items that I bought to show the lack of notation and screenshots of other items that are clearly marked as discounted or on sale, and included those as well. Again, I am hopeful that they will resolve it as I have never had an issue Curaleaf at any Phoenix locations, or with using my buy one get one free.
B........z
January 10, 2026
Verified Shopper
The lost my online order. I was in a rush and didn't realize they gave me a hybrid and super fogger sativa when I order indica. Partly my fault for not checking what he gave me when he mentioned he couldn't find my order.
j........7
January 21, 2026
Verified Shopper
Bystander was courteous, in and out in a minute!
b........g
December 31, 2025
This is my kind of place. The tenders are down to earth and move at my pace. I never felt rushed. I didn't catch names, but my budtender and the supervisor spent a large amount of time with me, making sure I walked out happy and with 70g because I was an ftp (bogo first 10x is outrageous.) It was actually quite fun to put a goodie bag of over 20 items together. Surprisingly, this is all darn good quality and very tasty. My previous experience with Ashley was just as wonderful. I will go out of my way to return for the deal that cannot be beat and the personable people.
F........0
November 21, 2025
Verified Shopper
Had a pen that was defective and they switched it out for me with ease great customer service
L........n
July 10, 2025
Verified Shopper
Well when I got home it still didn't have a seal when I opened it. it had a seal on the outside with the sticker they print when you buy something. I don't understand why some of these have a seal and some of them don't and if that's an eight ..... the team is always great and gracious! But that's not the problem
a........1
July 16, 2025
Verified Shopper
Everyone working there today was grossly freaking nice! Love coming to see you guys.
l........t
August 14, 2025
Verified Shopper
I had a poor experience with the checkout process. The cashier was texting on her phone and seemed annoyed when I asked her to correct my medical order, which she had mistakenly rung up as a recreational sale despite the fact I showed her my medical ID. Her lack of professionalism and bad attitude were very off-putting. I’ve been a medical patient since 2014 and have had my fair share of experiences with arrogant budtenders, however this one takes the cake. I will not be returning to Curaleaf Bell - too many other options nearby with the same products, same deals and budtenders that don’t act upset that you’re interrupting their screen time when picking up an order.
J........7
May 25, 2025
Verified Shopper
The oline order girl was very nice.
P........9
March 21, 2025
Verified Shopper
I rarely shop anywhere else, if ever for my cannabis needs. Wonderful staff, knowledgeable, friendly, efficient
A........l
November 23, 2025
Bell Curaleaf has great products and staff. Online is quick and easy
k........s
May 24, 2025
Verified Shopper
Made an online order. Did not get the sale price advertised on leafly. Both half ounces that I bought had a harvest date of January of last year which was almost 18 months ago. Since it was an online order I could not see the weed or examine package before purchase. The flower was brown, dry and disgusting! It had clearly been moldy at some point. Borderline poison! If you value your money, time, health or dignity then ABSOLUTELY STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE!
I........n
February 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Place is fine but when I bought an 1/2 for like 38 I wasn't expecting something too great but not something that was harvested 1/10/2024 got packed until 12/17/24 and i bought it 2/2/25
J........8
February 12, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great experience I recommend to all in need
A........1
December 21, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great people that are always helpful! Products is always good and always have deals. Pretty fast and easy
X........c
April 26, 2024
Simon - the greatest budtender I've ever worked with. More on that below. I know all medical patients in the valley have been hurting and no longer treated VIP attention. It's clear in their reviews. It's hard feeling like a number now. But I can assure you, there are still budtenders that care about patients. It may take a few extra minutes in line, but it's worth it. They DO have medical patient discounts daily on anything not on sale (non stackable). They DO have a separate line for medical checkout. This issue of time in line tends to be more related to only certain budtenders being able to check those out. And they DO have a rewards program that builds up dollars very quickly, making things even cheaper. Last comment, if it takes longer in the medical line, before getting feelings, remember that you would also want the treatment and patience while working with a patient that may need more time. Don't disparage other medical patients ahead of you. You would want that treatment too, even if it meant you were holding up the line for an extra 5 minutes. Last but not least, I have to bring up the greatest budtender I've had the pleasure to work with. His name is Simon and he works at the 19th ave location. His attention, really listening to me, kindness, and going the extra mile to be respectful while helping out feels amazing. Like the good ol days. He hasn't forgotten them and he hasn't forgotten some patients are more delicate. Simon, I thank you and will not forget your kindness.
C........p
September 4, 2024
Great dispensary.excelkent variety of products employees .The budtenders are excellent. The budtender gonzo is one of the number one budtender is always helpful and we'll.
m........6
May 28, 2025
So I come in to the store for the strains listed as part of the 4for $40 deals and when I arrive I'm told that u have none of those strains and I must be looking at another dispensary. So I checked and nope it's showing strains like purple pie, wedding cake,cookie glue and one more and I was excited. So Leafly needs to update properly and efficiently and everyone needs to stay on top of inventory!
a........g
October 6, 2024
Verified Shopper
Casey (sp) was AMAZING!! I’d come back just for her!
r........t
April 18, 2025
Verified Shopper
placed an on-line order only to arrive hours later to find they sold out of the item I came for. a call, text or email would have been nice
S........r
February 19, 2025
Verified Shopper
Bag wasn’t properly sealed causing weed to be dry.
A........y
July 20, 2024
Verified Shopper
Little disappointed that neither of the options I ordered was in my bag, and never receive a call. I got flower and stizzy pod, the pod Indica and they sativa and the flower was platinum kush Wiz Khalifa and gave me different type same brand but Still not the exact one I ordered (Courtesy phone call would’ve been nice)
j........6
May 19, 2025
Great service great deals definitely worth the deals and wait 420 friendly
l........1
July 7, 2024
Verified Shopper
Your percentages for curaleaf are wrong on leafly if ya want accurate info you have to go on the curaleaf website