Simon - the greatest budtender I've ever worked with. More on that below. I know all medical patients in the valley have been hurting and no longer treated VIP attention. It's clear in their reviews. It's hard feeling like a number now. But I can assure you, there are still budtenders that care about patients. It may take a few extra minutes in line, but it's worth it. They DO have medical patient discounts daily on anything not on sale (non stackable). They DO have a separate line for medical checkout. This issue of time in line tends to be more related to only certain budtenders being able to check those out. And they DO have a rewards program that builds up dollars very quickly, making things even cheaper. Last comment, if it takes longer in the medical line, before getting feelings, remember that you would also want the treatment and patience while working with a patient that may need more time. Don't disparage other medical patients ahead of you. You would want that treatment too, even if it meant you were holding up the line for an extra 5 minutes. Last but not least, I have to bring up the greatest budtender I've had the pleasure to work with. His name is Simon and he works at the 19th ave location. His attention, really listening to me, kindness, and going the extra mile to be respectful while helping out feels amazing. Like the good ol days. He hasn't forgotten them and he hasn't forgotten some patients are more delicate. Simon, I thank you and will not forget your kindness.