Curaleaf Camelback Dispensary located in Phoenix is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis and Medical products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. Our Central Phoenix store has proven a great addition to the neighborhood since opening in April 2017. Curaleaf Camelback is conveniently located in the Camelback Corridor of Central Phoenix and offers Arizona Adult-Use & MMJ patients a friendly and welcoming experience with high quality cannabis at affordable prices. Our budtenders love educating patients about medical cannabis and the products that best suit their needs and preferences. At Curaleaf, patients get the best value for their money. We have an ATM ($2.50 SERVICE FEE) in our lobby for your convenience and we now proudly accept electronic payments through Pay With Go! MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. Curaleaf Camelback is open Monday through Sunday from 8am to 10pm. Curaleaf is now Offering Med and REC Delivery for all Arizona customers 21+