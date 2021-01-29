DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
4.6(2,145 reviews)
2135 Reviews of Curaleaf - Camelback Rd.
4.6(2,135)
write a review
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
A........o
January 29, 2021
Verified Shopper
It’s supposed to be “medical patient appreciation week” & they are prioritize rec over patients on all ends. My presence as a medical patient felt like someone wiping dog poop off their shoe. Their security guard told me that he wasn’t going to let me in next time without an online order. Then you need to limit your number of rec a day, not your loyal medical patients. Every online order I have done has had an issue or they run out of product and don’t notify me until I call even if they claim to have a new system. It is not reliable like picking up my product. My tender was great, never any problems with them for the past couple years I’ve been going there but they only care about the money, not their patients now. I recommend if you are a med patient to find a patient only dispensary where you will be treated with at least some common respect.
G........t
January 28, 2021
Verified Shopper
Placed an online order, drove almost 15 miles out of my way, then arrived to be told no more intake, sorry bro! Was an alright alternative spot to keep in pocket, but I guess the world of rec means existing patients no longer matter. Bye, bye Curaleaf - Camelback. It was real while it lasted.
m........e
May 19, 2017
First I want to say Swell has awesome 🔥!! But to be honest I've noticed that the new people they have hired seems to be quite immature and sorry to say but the females with cut up swell shirts looks tacky!! Youngtown Swell started the game right with professional and well dressed but now the employees are young, immature and don't seem to care about their image!! But again Swell has awesome 🔥!!
s........g
January 29, 2021
I've been a loyal, regular medical customer for a while. Previously, I thought they were great. Employees are always very nice friendly and efficient. Then, recreational is legalized and now they treat loyal tomers like crap. They changed the website without notice, cannot or will not get a password reset and they do not respond to emails!!! I'm NOT going to wait in hours long lines so I've taken my business elsewhere! Curaleaf stabbed their regular customers in the back. Pathetic!! Website
r........o
January 26, 2021
Verified Shopper
management will cancel you if you left a bad review. not cool. stop playing games with peoples meds.
m........9
May 9, 2017
The pre-rolls never seem to hit very good. Not sure what it is about them but they never have good airflow. The flower, depending on the strain that you get is pretty good if you didn't get a super dry one that they bagged up 2 weeks ago.
c........9
May 5, 2021
I paid $50 for an 1/8 of their premium flower and it's absolute garbage. I'm not even kidding when I say this looks like the $15 1/8th you used to be able to get at Desert Rose back in the day. Curaleaf is a horrible dispensary and I'm never coming back nor will I ever recommend it to someone. This dispensary is a straight up rip off. Putting a bad name on the cannabis industry.
d........d
July 4, 2017
i would not recommended this place FOR ANYBODY. came in as first time patient, i did liked it and i brought a friend and i didnt even get the free 1/8 like they told us too but instead a freakin PRE ROLL for both of us. we BOTH basiclly did an hour drive (meet up, went in together) for NOTHING. and my friend spent 70 dollars and they didnt tell him about the deal if you spend 75 dollars you could spin the wheel to win prizes. over all this place is bad management and lazy workers. will NEVER see me at any swells again or any of my friends !
j........s
May 7, 2017
horrible service, budtender acted like I was lying when I told him I called and the girl at front told me they had specials on concentrate. he denied and said they never have at any location which was a straight up lie and he knew it. I'm not stupid and know more about medical marijuana then most of this amateur staff. used to be my dispensary of choice but wont be going back or recommending them ever again. go elsewhere, waste of time if they don't care about customer service or customer retention.
A........c
January 26, 2021
Verified Shopper
Very disappointed. I put in an online order at 6:30pm and it seems like they did not have enough time to fill the order because they cancelled my order at closing time. This has never been an issue before. I really hope they are doing all they can to prioritize medical patients now that it is recreationally legal.
C........k
May 19, 2021
Verified Shopper
What happened to this place? The weed sucks now and it’s all popcorn no matter what tier you buy ? Should be labeled popcorn like it used to be and a fraction of the price. Your 1/8s used to be $18 now it’s damn near $40 for lesser quality.
T........r
June 30, 2017
Being a recent stroke survivor I've found medical marijuana helps alleviate my symptoms. Being new to understanding the medical marijuana thing, it was nice finding Mike my budtender being a stage 4 cancer survivor having expert knowledge of the effects that each strain has to offer and which strains would help most with my symptoms. He and the store provided a variety of sources like flower, edibles,pre-roll etc. I'm also physically disabled and received the up most in quality customer service. I want to also commend the security guards. They too are very personable and professional.
D........c
November 16, 2017
Quality of flower is low low low down the drain low. I liked when it was only swell farms sold at swell now guest strains that are not top shelf but say they're are lol .. I'm a loyal patient to swell not third party's
i........1
April 11, 2017
Swell Farmacy , For anyone who hasn't heard about swell or been to any of the other 3 locations, well this place is THE BEST DISPENSARY IN ARIZONA No Joke, I've been to alot of Dispensaries all around to test the products when I first became a patient, just to see where I wanted to spend my money 💰, and get the most out of what I was paying , so I finally found Swell Farmacy and I really don't shop anywhere else is just not worth it to me, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Swell Farmacy to any MMJ patient, whatever your preference is on your medicine Ingestion, whether it be smoking, vaping , dabbing or eating your medicine, swell has it all and they have daily specials on the best medicine you can get they even have CBD products and topicals so do yourself a huge favor and check out the best that this fine state of Arizona has to offer, Swell Farmacy is where it's at!!!!! Peace be the Journey!!!!!
D........s
April 21, 2017
Swell is EXPLODING in the valley and thank GAWD. Youngstown was the hidden secret and the owners listened to there patients and expanded to now 4 and the rumor is more to come. Today being 420 I came to this Swell to check out the deals. To the previous poster who is complaining that they didn't get both the 420 deals and FTP deals ..... You asking them to double dip man???? Seriously you not happy with either BOGO or the 20$ eights for 420? I personally had a bit of confusion from when I was told about the offers but once I got my head around it I was very happy to scoop up all the $20 eights my limit would allow. Anyone who complains about $20 eights from Swell will NEVER be happy. I don't mean to be harsh on the other poster but Njoy your meds, Everyone knows Swell'z Med are the highest quaity at the best prices. I was even leary when the new Swells had to offer only pre-packed meds because of "stink laws" but each and every time Swell has hit the mark. Also, with now being 4 (McDowell coming back soon I read) you can pretty much find your favorite strain on one of there daily deals. Also huge shout out to Pete for working the 420 crowd like a pied piper today. Went smooth as can be and was impressed with how calm they stayed when patients were well being patients :)) Also always "thank" your budtenders, I did today and she was a bit shocked, Hey I got an Oz of premiun bud for 160$? Just like the good old days.
H........a
April 10, 2021
Verified Shopper
It's sad and frustrating these days to be a long time medical patient who places an online order. We get to stand in the heat while recreational customers, who are enjoying the benefits of the trail blazing medical patients and get in line after us, get ushered in more quickly. Guess the truth of the matter is that we are dealing storefront drug dealers, and it's about the cash, not service. If you're medical patient who places an online express order, don't expect any convenience. The only thing that keeps me returning are the location and medical discounts. It used to be an enjoyable experience to get your meds. No longer that way.
P........3
April 10, 2021
Verified Shopper
I’m a medical patient and I will not be returning to Curaleaf which sucks since I’ve been going to that location since it was “swell” back in the day. They do not treat medical patients well. I say this because they group ALL (both med and rec) together for online orders. So I was in a line with 12 other people in front of me, which 9 were recreational customers. I stood in the sun as a medical patient (with conditions obviously) for 40 mins for a “EXPRESS ORDER” nothing express about it! If your a med patient looking for a good experience-this isn’t it. You might as well be a rec customer-not patient in their eyes. They don’t care. Again, I don’t want to write this, it has been a “go to” for years. But I’m done.
j........y
June 9, 2017
Went in expecting to spend more money and get less green needless to say I left with more green and money left over I'll never go anywhere else accept another swell to spread the love!!! Thank you everyone at swell!!!!
J........1
April 14, 2017
Turrrrrible flower. Wasted 45 minutes driving to check this place out. Don't bother if you're a flower consumer.
B........s
September 21, 2017
The budtenders at this location are so nice and helpful, and they carry a good selection and constantly have good deals going. I'm definitely coming back.
c........8
February 19, 2021
Curaleaf killed one of my favorite dispos, midtown roots when they bought it. But the way in which they have told med patients to fuck off since rec, they forever will not get my $. Shame on you. You don’t care. You are a greedy shitty company that answers to its investors. I wish you could go exclusive rec, and some other company could have your med license. Then you could feed your trash weed and piss cura carts to the rec masses.
b........x
April 16, 2017
Like that this place is in my neighborhood, however staff was not well educated on their products especially on THC/CBD ratios, strains and topicals. I know they just opened and will give them a chance to educate themselves but they should at least have some general knowledge. Many buds they had were mostly pea sized which was a let down.
c........0
April 17, 2017
Staff and location is great . But your guys qualitys on flowers is and has become horrible because of pre packaging . It's so dry but the time I smoke it and its potency lost, the original swell is doing it right with the jars it's more potent and it's fresh . I would highly take into consideration of changing your pre packaged flowers to jar method.
t........9
December 18, 2017
Swell has officially messed up with the new deli style .. quality is horrible.. cant smell the weed .. they dont break off Stems ... all bad .. wont be back after years of going...