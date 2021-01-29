Swell is EXPLODING in the valley and thank GAWD. Youngstown was the hidden secret and the owners listened to there patients and expanded to now 4 and the rumor is more to come. Today being 420 I came to this Swell to check out the deals. To the previous poster who is complaining that they didn't get both the 420 deals and FTP deals ..... You asking them to double dip man???? Seriously you not happy with either BOGO or the 20$ eights for 420? I personally had a bit of confusion from when I was told about the offers but once I got my head around it I was very happy to scoop up all the $20 eights my limit would allow. Anyone who complains about $20 eights from Swell will NEVER be happy. I don't mean to be harsh on the other poster but Njoy your meds, Everyone knows Swell'z Med are the highest quaity at the best prices. I was even leary when the new Swells had to offer only pre-packed meds because of "stink laws" but each and every time Swell has hit the mark. Also, with now being 4 (McDowell coming back soon I read) you can pretty much find your favorite strain on one of there daily deals. Also huge shout out to Pete for working the 420 crowd like a pied piper today. Went smooth as can be and was impressed with how calm they stayed when patients were well being patients :)) Also always "thank" your budtenders, I did today and she was a bit shocked, Hey I got an Oz of premiun bud for 160$? Just like the good old days.