Curaleaf - Glendale East (Formerly Reef)

Welcome to Curaleaf Northwest Phoenix Formerly Reef Menus are updated daily, but are subject to availability as items sell out or get re-stocked. Any potency testing information on this menu is based on the batch available when the menu item was updated, and is subject to change as batches sell out and are replaced. Check your test results before you complete your purchase. We are setting new standards in the medical cannabis industry. Beginning with our state-of-the-art, large scale manufacturing facilities we breed and cultivate a vast selection of medicinal strains. Our processing laboratory uses medical grade equipment to take the cannabis we cultivate and extract the most pure and potent medical products available. Tryke extracts, concentrates and other infused products produced here at Curaleaf help to provide targeted relief for many symptoms that a majority of our patients suffer from. After the manufacturing process of packaging, labeling and a final quality check, we distribute all of our products to patients in need, which can be found at any one of our clean and conveniently located dispensaries. We staff our facilities with well-trained patient-consultants who are very knowledgeable in the cannabis industry, ensuring that the product you left with is customized for the reason why you came in.