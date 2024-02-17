Curaleaf - Glendale East (Formerly Reef)
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Curaleaf - Glendale East (Formerly Reef)

GlendaleArizona
1954.1 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Buy 2 Get 1 Free on 22Red Eighths & Live Resin image
MED & REC
Buy 2, get 1 free!
 
Buy 2 Get 1 Free on 22Red Eighths & Live Resin
Available Wed-Sat until 2/17
50% Off on Grassroots Eighths and Pre-Rolls image
MED & REC
50% off
 
50% Off on Grassroots Eighths and Pre-Rolls
Available Mon-Wed until 2/14
20% Off on All Khalifa Kush products image
MED & REC
20% off
 
20% Off on All Khalifa Kush products
Available Mon-Wed until 2/14
30% OFF GOLD Tier Flower image
MED & REC
30% off
 
30% OFF GOLD Tier Flower
Available Mon-Wed until 2/14
BOGO Free on Cured Concentrates (Multiple Brands) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Free on Cured Concentrates (Multiple Brands)
Available Mon-Wed until 2/14
BOGO Free on Tru Infusion Edibles, Vapes & Concen image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Free on Tru Infusion Edibles, Vapes & Concen
Available Mon-Wed until 2/14
Get 2 for $55 on Grow Science Live Resin Vapes image
MED & REC
2 for $55.00
 
Get 2 for $55 on Grow Science Live Resin Vapes
Available daily until 3/31
Get 2 for $80 on Grow Sciences Eighths image
MED & REC
2 for $80.00
 
Get 2 for $80 on Grow Sciences Eighths
Available daily until 3/31
Get 2 for $75 on Swell & Hidden Garden Eighths image
MED & REC
2 for $75.00
 
Get 2 for $75 on Swell & Hidden Garden Eighths
Available daily until 3/31
3 for $53 on 1G Cured Concentrates image
MED & REC
3 for $53.00
 
3 for $53 on 1G Cured Concentrates
Available daily until 3/31
Get 2 for $90 on Mfused Live Diamonds and FSE image
MED & REC
2 for $90.00
 
Get 2 for $90 on Mfused Live Diamonds and FSE
Available daily until 3/31
BOGO Free on Stiiizy Pods and LiiiL's image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Free on Stiiizy Pods and LiiiL's
Available daily until 3/31
Get 2 for $65 on Mfused Twisted & Balance Vapes image
MED & REC
2 for $65.00
 
Get 2 for $65 on Mfused Twisted & Balance Vapes
Available daily until 3/31
Get 4 for $100 on Mr. Honey 1g Carts image
MED & REC
4 for $100.00
 
Get 4 for $100 on Mr. Honey 1g Carts
Available daily until 3/31
Get 3 for $120 on Jeeter Baby Infused Pre-Rolls image
MED & REC
3 for $120.00
 
Get 3 for $120 on Jeeter Baby Infused Pre-Rolls
Available daily until 3/31
3 for $22 on 22Red Pre-Rolls image
MED & REC
3 for $22.00
 
3 for $22 on 22Red Pre-Rolls
Available daily until 3/31

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.