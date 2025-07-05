The only thing worse than the weed is the sr ice you get at this store… When I visited looking for gummy options, the employee was unhelpful and only presented me with one choice. When I asked about other options, she became visibly annoyed and dismissively told me they "only have two different types of gummies" - hardly the comprehensive service I expected from a dispensary. The situation got worse when I called to address my concerns. I first spoke with Sean, who claimed to be the store manager. Instead of listening to my feedback professionally, he was rude and argumentative. Most unprofessionally, he actually laughed at my frustration while insisting he'd "been at the store all day" - as if that somehow excused the poor service. I then spoke with Steven, apparently the actual store manager, who was somehow even more difficult to deal with than Sean. The level of unprofessionalism from management was astounding. This location operates like a "turn and burn" operation with zero regard for customer satisfaction. The staff lacks product knowledge, the management is dismissive and rude, and the overall experience was completely unacceptable. There are plenty of other dispensaries in the area that actually value their customers - I'd strongly recommend choosing any of them over this location. Save yourself the headache and go elsewhere. Curaleaf Midtown clearly doesn't care about providing quality customer service.