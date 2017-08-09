I have been here 3 times buying different items each time I visited. First time was day 2 of opening and I left without buying anything (prices were way out of line). The service at the front is sketchy. Sorry I'm no hater but you loose me and you perpetuate a lot stereotypes when you have the classic stoner chick up front representing your business. The first time I purchased green crack and God gift, both strains were very old and broke into dust! And they were virtual look a likes ? Second time I picked up a Newtons Soda and a vape pen. No disp vape pens on hand. However the budtender knew his product line quite well, And he did the upsale beautifully. Shout out to the Sweetheart with the dreads and free edibles, your very good customer service rocks! Bottom line Do the basics and do them well. You need some good flower, not all the same generic crap everybody marks up. A few signature strains that you do really well . You don't need a ton of options out there for concentrates and edibles. Stick to proven quality manufactures. Just like the world of dining, people crave consistency not only with their dining experience but their cannabis as well. The physical layout of the place is beautiful inside and out. With a few easy fixes like decent flower, they have the potential to be a powerhouse in downtown.