August 9, 2017
Sucks. New patient deals suck. Location is convenient, too bad the dispensary is terrible! Started out advertising as $6 & $7.50 grams, then raise them a day before opening day. This place is bad business. Don't go here. They have no Skills. My advise to the shop; Don't bite off too much you can't chew, 'cause I don't to see you talk with a mouthful.
December 28, 2017
Lol. This place just picks and chooses products from other dispensaries and JACKS up the price $40 for a gram of nature’s concentrates? Haha just go to Nature’s and skip this Middle Man posed as a dispensary. Such a joke I can’t stand to see places that are only about money
August 10, 2017
only bought 1g flower .. not impressed...No first time patient special! Budtender had NO CLUE what she was talking about and it was painful to watch Now they post flower special doubt I'll visit here again unless emergency Or an actual deal they honor!!
January 23, 2021
The long line is crazy. Someone needs to make some changes on how to handle the pick up orders. What is a point of a pick up order if you gotta wait in line regardless?
December 15, 2017
This dispensary is garbage my first visit and last visit here was Wednesday my flower was dry and it scrumbled into sawdust I was offered a new BOGO for the dry flower they sold me but I am stuck with a half of ounce of flower that I can't smoke the staff were nice and the establishment was clean
November 1, 2017
There are better quality buds around the valley.
October 10, 2017
Unfortunately I have to say this dispensary is not worth anyone's time or money. The folks are nice but the product and the quality??!! Not sure how it can be called medicinal.....Sorry Midtown but it's huge thumbs down
August 10, 2017
I love their set up. the atmosphere was great. thanks Taura for the excellent service will be back soon
February 12, 2021
This dispensary is a joke. They take recreational OVER medical patients. 😡 They do NOT have an online order line. So don’t bother putting in an online order. You WILL STILL HAVE TO WAIT IN A LONG ASS LINE. This dispensary needs to get their shit together. I will not return.
April 30, 2021
this place is horrible. I been to curaleafs all over the valley and this is the only one I was threatened at. Every other curaleaf will give me a chance to get a mask and treat meljlglyuyi> with respect being a long term medical patient and all... the security working literally told .e without hesitation to Get The F**k Out. I do not recommend this place and would never come back.
October 16, 2017
Some of the worst flower I’ve ever seen. All of it’s very pale. Reggie quality with top shelf prices
January 20, 2018
So many times I've confused a first time patient BOGO or had friends get confused by their budtenders I just have to say . Direct a first time patient so they don't give themselves a bad deal or a lesser deal , especially when those Flowers are well past their shelf life.
October 26, 2017
Cool spot close to the light rail...
August 7, 2017
I think for today being their first day they did everything pretty well. It was a bit hectic but that’s because they were busy. The check in time took a little longer than it needed to because there was one person at the window who typed slowly but that was alright too. This place has some solid potential and I plan on being back. Thanks for a great First time experience.
October 30, 2017
Their Thin Mint is bomb! Very nice place, they even have Yoga! Parking is easy right off central too!
October 26, 2017
great dispensary with a great set of staff. awesome meds and great every day deals..
October 27, 2017
Great people, great recommendation :-) helped me out first time. Made me fall in love with the island sweet skunk :-)
October 31, 2017
excellent product and great bud tenders
November 1, 2017
Love the location downtown.
November 1, 2017
Great staff. Tara (I think that was her name) was so patient and understanding with me. She wanted to get me exactly what I wanted. The staff was very educated and polite. Great flower!!
October 16, 2017
I have been here 3 times buying different items each time I visited. First time was day 2 of opening and I left without buying anything (prices were way out of line). The service at the front is sketchy. Sorry I'm no hater but you loose me and you perpetuate a lot stereotypes when you have the classic stoner chick up front representing your business. The first time I purchased green crack and God gift, both strains were very old and broke into dust! And they were virtual look a likes ? Second time I picked up a Newtons Soda and a vape pen. No disp vape pens on hand. However the budtender knew his product line quite well, And he did the upsale beautifully. Shout out to the Sweetheart with the dreads and free edibles, your very good customer service rocks! Bottom line Do the basics and do them well. You need some good flower, not all the same generic crap everybody marks up. A few signature strains that you do really well . You don't need a ton of options out there for concentrates and edibles. Stick to proven quality manufactures. Just like the world of dining, people crave consistency not only with their dining experience but their cannabis as well. The physical layout of the place is beautiful inside and out. With a few easy fixes like decent flower, they have the potential to be a powerhouse in downtown.
August 8, 2017
Happened to see the sign for the dispensary on a building I pass often while waiting for the bus on Thomas and central. So after looking around on leafly, I found out that my chance visit, was on grand opening day. The crew from baked bros were there and these guys were very helpful in educating on dosage and the product they offer. As for the storefront, the set up was laid back and welcoming. The staff was very helpful and attentive. My budtender Erick helped me make my day with some tasty liberty haze.. Definitely a killer day high that puts you in the mood for music. Thanks Uptown Roots for completing my day on a good note!!
October 26, 2017
my first visit went well! glad to see such a convenient location! definitely coming back soon
October 22, 2017
Millennial hang out... decent bud you damn hipsters. 😁