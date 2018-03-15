Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This has become by regular stop for medicine. Cartridges have come a long way and are potent (92% today) and smooth, the CCells are great. The mini vape pens are good for low dosage and discretion. Staff is always welcoming and helpful. Online orders are ready quicker than any other place. The only product I’ve had that I truly couldn’t recommend is the lemon tincture. It simply didn’t do it...but that’s just me. Great place.
Camacho62
on August 23, 2019
The cleanliness and costumer service oriented personel. Very knowledgeable about the product. I love this location.
Fshouman81
on July 20, 2019
very nice and friendly employees who know a lot about the product
Johnhettinger
on July 19, 2019
Follow up to last review. “Bald guy” = Dan. Great guy also.
CorinthiaG77
on July 15, 2019
The best products and best atmosphere! I always tell them that I want to come and work there! Katie, the manager, is really nice.
Getoverit2
on May 30, 2019
Great people with good advice on their products. Yvonne was informative and fun to work with. I’ll definitely be back
SERIUS85
on May 26, 2019
Best in the biz! The vape carts are 2nd to NONE! awesome prerolls as well! Will be back!