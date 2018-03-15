Jwrothfuss on August 27, 2019

This has become by regular stop for medicine. Cartridges have come a long way and are potent (92% today) and smooth, the CCells are great. The mini vape pens are good for low dosage and discretion. Staff is always welcoming and helpful. Online orders are ready quicker than any other place. The only product I’ve had that I truly couldn’t recommend is the lemon tincture. It simply didn’t do it...but that’s just me. Great place.