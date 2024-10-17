Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport
Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport

Phoenix, AZ
1948.6 miles away
Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Topical

Other

You recently viewed

About this dispensary

Curaleaf Phoenix Airport Dispensary, located in the metro Phoenix area, is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis and Medical products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. Curaleaf Phoenix Airport offers Arizona Adult-Use & MMJ patients options in a safe and welcoming environment. Our knowledgeable budtenders love educating patients and are happy to assist you in choosing the best recreational & medical cannabis for your individual needs. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. We strive to elevate one of the world's oldest and most effective forms of medicine from social stigma to mainstram acceptance by: Compassion: Understanding what and how you're feeling is key for us to help determine which of our cannabis products may best help your condition. Education: Curaleaf is known for our educational outreach. In order to better serve patients, we strive to help physicians, pharmacists, and our dispensary staff understand our products and their delivery systems. Quality: Curaleaf products go through rigorous testing to ensure the highest levels of quality and efficacy. We develop, produce and procure safe, clean medical cannabis products that you can trust. MEDICAL DELIVERY NOW AVAILABLE AT THIS LOCATION! All orders in by 2PM will be delivered by 8PM. Any order over $80 will be delivered for free! Medical Patients only. FREE MEDICAL EDIBLE w/ Any Delivery Order FREE DELIVERY w/ $80+ Deliver Order

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 9782
4415 East Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ
License MED)00000087DCTX00681297 (REC)00000024ESUV84524312
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountAZ licensed

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport

Promotions at Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport

Updates from Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport

5206 Reviews of Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport

4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
