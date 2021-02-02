Ok, Ok, Ok, can we please stop with fake reviews for a free preroll. My first time at Bloom was in 2016, the bud was good, the budtenders back then could actually answer my questions about certain products/flower/vapes. Grams were 10.00 and the flower was much better than whatever it is they are selling now (shameful). The flower gave me such awful headaches I had no choice but to seek out other dispensaries and I have never been happier (as a seasoned smoker i prefer quality over quantity and with Bloom, I have been getting neither) I was out and about in Phoenix and decided to hit up Bloom and see if my points that I have been waiting almost a year for have been reinstated. I really hope a manager reviews this because I'm going to tell you about my last visit. I walked in and the smell was horrible, it smells like a locker room (not a medical marijuana dispensary) paper and receipts littered the floor and the 3 people sitting at the front desk looked like they could care less. I asked about the points and was given the dumbest look (they know nothing and cannot provide a number to call) when I asked about flower strain all three of them had no answer for me. OKAY.. I don't remember when "I have no idea" was a answer from a dispensary worker but "oh well". I wanted to let everyone know who is thinking of visiting Bloom in Phoenix. Go the other way!! This is coming from someone who was a loyal customer for over a year! step it up bloom..RDW - Tempe