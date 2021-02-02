DISPENSARY
Curaleaf - Phoenix Airport
Phoenix, AZ
m........7
February 2, 2021
Verified Shopper
I loved you Bloom -- long waits and all, but you are price gouging and totally taking advantage of the recreational demand. A package that used to cost $54.30 now costs $116.64. It makes absolutely zero sense and is a crime in my opinion. You should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves. I used to promote your dispensary and encouraged everyone to go there and I will now be doing the exact opposite. Here's the hoping you can have an ethical turnaround because right now you have lost a customer for life.
B........s
December 31, 2017
"dry meds" lol there's a lot more to it than water content guys... How about "No medicinal oils, zero medicinal value". But you know, these dispos want to keep patients ignorant & buying crap.. Its like "well it's not 20/g so it's okay it sucks. People... seeds & water content are the least of your worries. Ya know healthy natural Cannabis smells like a fruit-eating skunk sprayed your face. And yours? The popular opinion is that a nearby dispensary has top shelf weed. As a grower even that place sucks. So you can just imagine how someone with real world Cannabis experience feels about BL00M. Ya know, it's no cheaper or easier to grow crap weed. Why do all the dispensaries insist on doing it? If patients prefer Trumids, why won't somone nearby even attempt to give them a run for their money? This whole "legal" "scene" is a joke & a fraud. These dispos don't compete, its a price fixed, colluded private industry controlled market. Everyone is smoking garbage because of it. It's like, smoke wannabe weed n pretend to be high? No thanks. If people only knew how intense naturally grown weed is.. They'd want every $ they spent at Bloom back. U should be sued for fraud along with the entirety of prop 203. Any novice can grow better weed in a yogurt cup than these shops are selling!
b........o
January 3, 2018
I went about 30 mins before closing yesterday... since they don’t bag up the stuff In front of you, you wait in the “check out room” they gave me my bag stapled shut already. I didn’t check it thinking I wouldn’t have any problems. I drove all the way back home because I traveled from Avondale to go and my bag was empty!!! 9 grams I purchased not in there. By the time I got home it was closed. I better get my money back or my flower or else they lost a costumer! Very disappointed!!!
P........x
February 2, 2021
Verified Shopper
Wow you raise your price again. Now another $20 in the past two weeks. I just bought 14 g of King Louis January 21, 2021 for $80 now you're charging $100. You need to be put out of business. You become a joke in the dispensary community. Shame on you Bloom, shame on you.
T........t
February 4, 2021
Used to have great deals, I picked up their $125 ounces every 2 weeks along with their Thursday deals on echo vapes. Now they don’t even sell ounces and their half ounces are f***** $100!? I am livid. They were always busy but they’re f***** since they opened for recreational. Lines wrap around the building at all hours. I don’t even see any deals listed on Leafly anymore. I called literally 20 times and nobody answered. The weed has always been shit but I stayed for the deals. Without those I’m done purchasing here. What a waste. Don’t waste your time and money.
w........e
February 3, 2021
thank you for the WONDERFUL MIDS! king louie real smell is nothing like this b.s. you guys really raised the price for?? i think this business is trash, been coming here on off since 2014. I WILL NEVER RETURN. do not come here
s........r
December 30, 2017
I have been buying my weed from Bloom for about a year. The service is not good. I always feel judged and rushed. Their prices are good, but the weed is not good quality. I didn't even realize I was smoking dry, generic weed until I tried other dispensaries. Compared to other dispensaries in the valley, bloom does not cut it. I find buying quality weed lasts me twice as long and I can actually taste/smell the difference between strains.
m........1
January 16, 2018
when i first moves to az and got my card bloom was awesome, now three years later i got my card back and i decided to goto bloom and the quality is not the same, i threw away a whole 1/8 of desert desial because i smoked 4 bowls and didnt even feel a head change, i don't know what happened but i will only buy eadibles from them now if that.
d........6
January 31, 2021
Been going here for a while and have been bummed to watch prices quickly rise and availability quickly disappear. Used to be the best place in town for deals and just seems like another greedy money grubbing dispo now. Why screw over your medical base when you know you’ll make money from rec anyway?
b........6
January 6, 2018
Would never go to Bloom again. Worst dispensary in Arizona.
s........3
December 29, 2017
for first-time patient I did not get what I expected they do have good weed and good prices they could work on the customer service
W........u
January 30, 2021
No loyalty! After going to recreational you know since medical built them up to be what they are...doesn’t matter the raised the prices and they just told me some other locations will be medical only like wow after three years to say that to the whole line who was in online order was insane. I will never go there for three years I will never go again and I recommend for you to go anywhere else bc they don’t care. If I could give negative star review...i def would
C........a
February 5, 2021
I used to get ounce deals every few weeks. Thank you for taking them away you lost several hundred a month from me.. Bye Felicia!
T........7
January 23, 2021
Verified Shopper
online deal said $25 for 14 grams of starfighter. ordered it. drive 45 min to pickup to be told no deal, no discount, can't do anything about their typos. told by manager "oh well"... very rude, false advertising and poor customer service. Will not be going back
G........0
August 24, 2017
Ok, Ok, Ok, can we please stop with fake reviews for a free preroll. My first time at Bloom was in 2016, the bud was good, the budtenders back then could actually answer my questions about certain products/flower/vapes. Grams were 10.00 and the flower was much better than whatever it is they are selling now (shameful). The flower gave me such awful headaches I had no choice but to seek out other dispensaries and I have never been happier (as a seasoned smoker i prefer quality over quantity and with Bloom, I have been getting neither) I was out and about in Phoenix and decided to hit up Bloom and see if my points that I have been waiting almost a year for have been reinstated. I really hope a manager reviews this because I'm going to tell you about my last visit. I walked in and the smell was horrible, it smells like a locker room (not a medical marijuana dispensary) paper and receipts littered the floor and the 3 people sitting at the front desk looked like they could care less. I asked about the points and was given the dumbest look (they know nothing and cannot provide a number to call) when I asked about flower strain all three of them had no answer for me. OKAY.. I don't remember when "I have no idea" was a answer from a dispensary worker but "oh well". I wanted to let everyone know who is thinking of visiting Bloom in Phoenix. Go the other way!! This is coming from someone who was a loyal customer for over a year! step it up bloom..RDW - Tempe
R........z
January 31, 2021
Their Quality On The Infinity Brands Aren't Worth 50$ 8ths. The Texture is so DRY and the taste isn't appealing as they say it is. I expected it to taste good and to be sticky for 50$ top shelf 8ths. this is my first time picking up and giving it a shot but I'm disappointed.
A........1
January 30, 2021
So disappointed in my FORMER favorite dispensary. I have LOADS of credit here. I’m waiting for a day to come in and use the $100 or $250 in free weed and then NEVER COME BACK. Never spending another dollar there. They do not care at all about patients. They rushed out rec without proper quantities and without protecting the interests of the people who have kept them in business until now. Today there’s apparently a shatter and crumble deal with 0 shatter or crumble in stock, but can’t confirm that because they don’t answer the phones! I live so close and will be specifically avoiding Bloom since recreational. GO TO THE MINT OR TRU MED!!!
M........g
October 4, 2017
Staff was rude, messy and uncoordinated. Scruffy guy with glasses at the front desk didn't make eye contact and was annoyed when asked any questions about strains. They don't tell you where to go next even if it's your first time there and they make you feel stupid for not knowing. I ordered a couple eighths and I get to the counter and the lady only gave me a gram. They rung up my order wrong and recorded I bought 2 oz from them which I did not and now I'm unable to buy any medicine for 2 weeks for my broken arm and cysts due to their malpractice. I ended up leaving there crying after being treated like a nuisance. These places are suppose to be here to help us, not make us feel guilty. Bloom is one of the closet dispensaries to me so it's sad to say I will be going out of my way to avoid this place. Hopefully they retrain there staff to acknowledge customers as medical patients and not just random people buying weed.
G........a
January 8, 2018
Parking area is a dirt patch near the airport, inside is nice although the check in people looked annoyed to see me although I was the only person there. Flower was cheap so I picked up a half of a few mixed top shelf strains and was extremely disappointed with the quality. I would rather pay a premium to never be that disappointed after picking up my medication again.
A........4
February 6, 2021
Verified Shopper
I've been coming here for awhile and its sad to see the quality has tanked. They dont leave enough stock for the medical patients. The 3 gems deals for $82 or even $99 GONE, slabs for $70 been MIA for months, ounces of bud for $125 Haha where did those go?! The 14 g I bought 2 weeks ago for $80 now $100 GTFOH! Ive spent thousands here and may have to go somewhere else just to find my medicine in time. Unfortunately marijuana can't be covered by insurance, lucky us. Hard to keep coming here as well when staff hardly answer phones to check stock; you order something, drive more than and hour, arrive for pick up and its not in the bag or they advertised wrong prices/amounts on website and they wont honor what they advertise, thats bad business; How do you expect long lasting customers when treated like that? Smdh
m........e
January 27, 2021
first off the lady who answered the phone was very rude the in the evening and the next morning very rude again she hung up on me twice your prices are overrated I found a new place to go this is sad because you're right by my house and since you guys have started selling recreational you have upped your prices I will not go there again how sad! 😡😡😡😡
B........s
January 10, 2021
I went from buying $125 oz every month. Then they lowered it to $99 oz. Now since Arizona voted for recreational marijuana, Bloom Dispensary has raised price to $250 oz. Now lets fuck the medical patients who got them to #1 in Phoenix New Times.
I........p
February 4, 2021
how u gonna raise price of some trash weed we weren't buyin for 25$ a 8th
J........b
January 26, 2021
Verified Shopper
I used to go here all the time, until they doubled their prices. Now they are just too expensive. It really shows compassion to raise your prices when half the country is having issues just getting a job. I don't support this type of greed.