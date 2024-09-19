I've noticed a particular trend, whenever the cashier is John I always walk out upset. 3 out of 3 times he has cashed me out now I've walked out with my mood ruined. He's rude, impatient, and doesn't even try to give any kind of customer service. They always tell you its two green buttons and a red when paying with a debit card and he gets rude and impatient if you don't hit the buttons instantly. He must not realize that I am using my debit card and I may want to read what the screens say. He's done that every time. This last time the debit machine was down and after trying multiple times he just looks up at me and only says "we'll that'll be 110 dollars" with this "I guess your S.O.L." attitude about him. I ask what do I do because I only had my card and he motioned to the ATM machine. I ask if there's a fee on the atm and he says "of course" with an attitude. Again speaking to his complete lack of caring for the customer in anyway. Do yourselves a favor and promote this guy to customer, he is not doing anything positive for your business. Negative experiences travel much further and these are the situations that I think of when talking to anyone about curaleaf in Worth. I am sure he is doing this to lots of your other customers.