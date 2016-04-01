I would like to give a shout out to Joey-Manager, Sam-Manager, Ryan, Lauren, Kirsten, and Paul for a happy and satisfying experience every time I visit. I hold a special feeling in my heart for Sam and Ryan who were the first, from this team, to make me feel welcomed and loved. Those two are the 'chirp' that brightens my day when I visit Worth. Sam and Ryan complement each other when they work together. They are on it!!! This entire staff is great!!! Joey likes satisfied customers. He is so patient and kind. I like Joey. Kirsten's face lights up when she smiles which ignites my smile, too!! Laureen is neat, orderly, and excellent with records. She can handle that front reception area all by herself. LOL!!! Paul is just a beautiful soul!!! He is always the man of the hour and has his nose in the business. I love this team. I wish a great life on each of you for making mine calm, happy, and; Ryan, thanks for reminding me to renew my identification. I made it just in time. Thanks to you!