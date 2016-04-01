DISPENSARY
126 Reviews of Curaleaf - Worth (Med & Rec)
D........t
April 1, 2016
As far as dispensaries go, from my long experience; I would have to say that Windy City Cannabis Worth is one of, if not the best dispensary Illinois has to offer. The staff really knows their stuff and their strain selection is large and ever growing. Highly recommend for all medical cannabis product needs!
A........a
April 1, 2016
I was very nervous about going to the dispensary for the first time, so I called and talked with Jordan beforehand. He was extremely friendly and answered any questions I had. When I first went to the dispensary, and every time after, Jordan warmly greeted me at the window. And James is just a dispensary rock star. He asked several questions about conditions I am suffering from and what I am looking for relief from. He was as informational as can be of every product and every strain and just EVERYTHING you would ever need to know he knows. In the Cannabis Olympics James earns a Gold medal from me! ;)
g........s
April 1, 2016
I just transferred here from a different dispensary...the experience is like night and day! the environment is so friendly (last dispensary I couldn't even see the person's face behind the wall when they handed me my medicine). love the face to face service at windy city cannabis, talk to james he's extremely informative
B........e
March 24, 2018
Management & Ryan are awesome. Locations Hours are problematic for me due to my work. My day starts and ends Before and after theirs does. And they have no Sunday hours.
p........1
August 31, 2018
Windy City Cannibas WORTH, just rocks ! I've been a patron since Jan, 2018. The staff is AMAZEBALLS !!! All are welcoming, very knowledgeable, VERY PROFESSIONAL.... yet they are kind, patient, and go out of their way to help their patients. Special kudos to; 1) Joey, the manager, is ACES ! 2) Ryan kicks ass... very knowledgeable and very cheerful 3) Lauren has helped me out more than I think she realizes. I'll never forget what she did for me when I needed help. I owe her ! 4) Sam is great...she knows her stuff and can help you with choices 5) Ed is relatively new to me, but he's a kind soul... and funny..and helpful in suggesting items I thought I'd feel odd shopping at a dispensary... since I'm ancient (67) and leary of young whippersnappers and their shenanigans... but meeting these helping souls (some with their own challenges)has helped me greatly with pain issues !!! Keep up the great work...I'll stop by after Physical Therapy around 2:45 PM. PS: Crap... 6) Paul, I forgot to mention him too !!! Another good guy !!!
a........3
April 1, 2016
Love this place! very clean James the manager is wonderful very educated and helpful good location on harlem I give it a 10!!!
S........9
October 11, 2019
Been a patient at this location for a while now, was satisfied in the beginning because product was available with options but now placing an order online and going to the store to pick up only to find out that half your order is unavailable and the staff not very helpful
p........4
January 31, 2019
Over priced and the employees are clueless. Stay far away
M........9
December 28, 2019
DO NOT GO HERE!!! THIS DISPENSARY DOES NOT ALLOW YOU TO BUY MORE THAN 7 GRAMS OF FLOWER IN 1 DAY EVEN IF YOU HAVE AVAILABLE UNITS. THIS PECULIAR POLICY IS INCREDIBLY INCONVENIENT. AVOID AT ALL COSTS!!! I have never seen any other dispensary with this incredibly inconvenient policy. At every other dispensary I have been to, if you have available units, you can buy whatever you want. NOT HERE THOUGH. I thought maybe this weird policy was just at the Windy City Cannabis Posen location, but I called and confirmed this policy also exists here at the Windy City Cannabis Worth location as well. NOT COMING HERE EITHER. FORCING PEOPLE TO UNNECESSARILY SPEND MORE MONEY ON INFERIOR PRODUCTS IS NOT COOL.
P........w
October 24, 2017
The Service is always above grade! The Staff is very friendly and courteous. Ryan and Joey always have good recommendations for my specific ailments. Ryan is always so patient with me and my 100 questions! He always answers them all. That is much appreciated. The boards now display have Paul's artwork which is really great. gives the boards eye appeal . I also like how Worth's WCC is nearby to my home. The location is safe and the Store is always clean. -Pam
S........n
December 26, 2016
my bud in chi town had m e over from the southwest desert, my card is not valid there, but i did check out the shop and erb. very nice . the bud seemed to be the same quality i get in Az. It was nice to be back to my old hood, and after a smoke fest, we had a munch fest, ill take a deep dish pizza, 2 hotdogs, a big beef, a gyro, a crave case of sliders, and a xl large diet green river. Power to the Heads.
m........8
April 1, 2017
Great dispensary! The staff is very friendly and informative. Large selection of products at reasonable prices. 👍
T........2
May 9, 2017
best customer service they really seem to care about the patients
s........0
March 4, 2018
I would like to give a shout out to Joey-Manager, Sam-Manager, Ryan, Lauren, Kirsten, and Paul for a happy and satisfying experience every time I visit. I hold a special feeling in my heart for Sam and Ryan who were the first, from this team, to make me feel welcomed and loved. Those two are the 'chirp' that brightens my day when I visit Worth. Sam and Ryan complement each other when they work together. They are on it!!! This entire staff is great!!! Joey likes satisfied customers. He is so patient and kind. I like Joey. Kirsten's face lights up when she smiles which ignites my smile, too!! Laureen is neat, orderly, and excellent with records. She can handle that front reception area all by herself. LOL!!! Paul is just a beautiful soul!!! He is always the man of the hour and has his nose in the business. I love this team. I wish a great life on each of you for making mine calm, happy, and; Ryan, thanks for reminding me to renew my identification. I made it just in time. Thanks to you!
h........y
March 3, 2018
This place is amazing. Ryan is by far the most knowledgeable, Lauren is sweet and patient...I have been going there for a couple years now and have never had a bad experience. Every associate there knows their stuff and are all so helpful however, I cant remember all their names. Best dispensary in the area !!!!!
p........3
September 26, 2017
I always look for Ryan to ask in depth questions about certain strains. He's knowledge is abundant and has a genuine passion for helping everyone. Im glad I can rely on him for help and its been an honor knowing him
M........y
March 8, 2018
I have a fantastic experience every time I go! Each week there's a new mix of fantastic products on sale which really helps! The staff is FANTASTIC! Each budtender is patient, courteous and knowledgeable about the medical products, which can be helpful if your new to cannabis. If you need suggestions or want to try something new, you can always ask the manager Ryan! I was a first timer when I walked in to Windy City Cannabis in Worth and they made me feel right at home.~
b........3
October 5, 2017
Everyone here is great and super friendly and beyond knowledgeable they most certainly know their stuff, especially Ryan and Jordan. Would definitely recommend this place to any and everybody and will continue to come here myself.
r........a
November 15, 2017
Fabulous! Everybody was very helpful for this first timer in using weed. I felt a weight lifted off of me as I had no idea, even in doing tons of research, what I was doing. Very professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would highly recommend.
B........o
October 28, 2017
First time ever in a dispensary and was treated exceptionally. from the front counter to the sale. very pleasant sale. thanks Tony(?)! i picked worth because of the extensive menu. 5*****
J........e
August 31, 2019
Extremely rude staff that gave me zero help at the counter. Very disappointed and completely unsatisfied with my purchase. I walked out with stuff I didn't want because jerk helping me was no help at all. He wouldn't even answer my questions and getting any information from him was absolutely impossible. Terrible
B........e
January 7, 2020
Boycott Windy City Cannabis. They’re trash in every aspect you are probably thinking about. Every location.
A........3
January 11, 2020
Do not go to this location. I walk to the door at 745. After the broke boy security guard told me to park around the block. Which there was no parking. They stop letting ppl in. This is pure trash. Waste of time. All this to buy some high priced weed. This location is trash. Security Guards trash. All dat weed they selling is in da hood and a lot cheaper. This location and company is trash.
r........n
September 8, 2016
These guys are great. Weed is weed in my opinion is the best around. I chose my shops for the people working there the knowledge they have and how nice they are. So far 2 out of the four dispensaries are staffed by people I would recommend for what ails you.