New Yorkers who Live Life Well Together, Save Together!
Valid until 1/1/2021
For a limited-time only, bring new patients to Curaleaf New York and you’ll both receive $75 off your purchases of $150 or more. You must both be present and purchase at the same time, mentioning code: Refer75.
At least one of the recipients must be a new Curaleaf patient. A patient is considered new if they are purchasing for the first time at a Curaleaf New York dispensary. This offer is not redeemable for cash, nor is it valid toward previous purchases. Offer valid for in-stock items only. After discounts, each purchase must equal $150 or more. Must use full balance at time of purchase; any remaining balance is forfeited. Other restrictions may apply. No cash value. Valid through December 31, 2020 for in dispensary purchases only.
All Products
Slim Vape Pen 30% 1:20
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Premium 80% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Sativa
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Premium 90% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Hybrid
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Premium 80% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Indica
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Slim Vape Pen 30% 1:1
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Premium 80% Vape Cartridge 1:1 Hybrid
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Premium 80% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Hybrid
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Premium 90% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Indica
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Premium 90% Vape Cartridge 20:1 Sativa
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Premium 75% Vape Cartridge 1:20 Hybrid
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Premium Slim Vape Pen 75% 20:1 Indica
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Premium Slim Vape Pen 75% 20:1 Sativa
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Unflavored Tincture 1:1 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Lemon-Flavored Tincture 20:1 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Blue Capsule 20:1 - 20ct
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Blue Capsule 20:1 - 60ct
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Unflavored Tincture 20:1 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Lemon-Flavored Tincture 1:20 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Peppermint-Flavored Tincture 1:20 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Green Extra Strength Capsule 1:1 - 20ct
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tincture Drops - Vanilla Ylang Ylang
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Premium Mint-Flavored Micro-Tablets 20:1
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tincture Drops - Jasmine Wintergreen
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tincture Drops - Lavender Sweet Orange
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Hemp CBD After-Sun Gel
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Tincture Drops - Lemon Bergamot
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Lemon-Flavored Tincture 1:1 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Green Extra Strength Capsule 1:1 - 60ct
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$250each
In-store only
Green Capsule 1:1 - 60ct
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$135each
In-store only
Unflavored Tincture 1:20 - 30mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Topical Cream - Menthol
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Topical Cream - Lemongrass
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Sensitive Face Cream - Unscented
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Complexion Cream - Unscented
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Night Cream - Unscented
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Smoothing Face Cream - Unscented
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Women's Post-Shave Cream - Tea Tree
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Foot Cream - Peppermint
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Hand Cream - Ylang Ylang
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12