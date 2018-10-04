Imarocker44
The Curaleaf dispensary in Carle Place should be.... hands down your first stop after obtaining your NY Medical Marijuana card. From the friendly and welcoming greeting at the door after parking in the spacious and convenient parking lot.........to the warm and inviting waiting area...the smell of freshly brewed coffee wafting in the air..... from the always in use Keurig coffee machine...... The location says......welcome! Having become a customer after qualifying to join the NYS medical marijuana program with my crohn's colitis condition..... I felt comfortable enough to recommend that my daughter also become a customer of the Curaleaf Carle Place location...... I can't say enough about the care...attention.... and time spent by Tom the Pharmacist in carefully explaining and answering all of my daughter's questions about managing her crohn's collitis condition. A big shout out to Abhi for explaining the entire product line......and how to best utilize the rewards program...the occasional sale....and of course the State imposed limitations on product usage. Finally....the product. As a vape cartridge user....given the scare and concern in the marketplace of counterfeit and bootleg product.....and life threatening additives..... Curaleaf should be very proud of the quality product that they put out across all sativa,hybrid and indica offerings. The use of CCell technology in the cartridge delivery system.....provides for a very satisfying draw and delivery of the medicine. Once again........this should be your first stop....for care....quality and attention!
A million thanks for recommending Curaleaf Carle Place as the first stop for newly certified patients in New York! We are so glad to hear you feel comfortable and well cared for during your visits. Everyone at Curaleaf – including Tom and Abhi – is here to you welcome you with a warm cup of coffee and the best patient care. We are honored to care for both you and your daughter; thank you both for trusting us with your wellness! And we are also elated to hear Curaleaf vapes are working for you. If you have any questions about your medicine, we welcome you to give us a call at 516-534-2872 or visit the dispensary. Show this message to your dispensary associate during your next purchase for an extra THANK YOU from us. See you soon!