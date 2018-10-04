skg97 on September 19, 2019

NY Medical Marijuana program is in it's infancy. I live in NY & Florida so I have had a good view in observing and participating in a more advanced program as I am licensed in both states. Given the product limitations in NY, it is imperitive to learn not only how our products work, their composition, and how to gradually find products and dosing that work, it is really mandatory to have a Guru to help you navigate this. I shop in Curaleaf in NY and Florida. Brian Lawrence is one of these Guru's. I have been working to take myself off opioids and am on very little; which is actually harder to get off than when you are on high doses. I was struggling to lengthen the time between pills as well as getting myself comfortable in the morning after all medication has worn off. Brian was patient, compassionate, and truly listened to my challenges which were also inclusive of managing my pain! I have been using medical marijuana for 2 years, and I learned some very useful tips from Brian to help get me past this road block, and I am extremely grateful. I have begun further reducing my medication while managing my pain, and Brian was so instrumental. I think many people give up on using medical marijuana because it is too expensive (Florida is much cheaper and has much more extensive and higher mg products), but we have what we have and there are many ways take our products for better and longer relief periods than simply taking the medicine in a traditional fashion. The long and the short of it is, go see Brian. Make an appointment and be honest. He is a great champion and believes in what he is doing. Curaleaf is lucky to have him.