Right on, Right on, Frist time here and I was looking for northern lights. Man I'm stoned. This stuff is good! I believe the lady's name was staci. Thank you for all your help!
Extremely rude staff and very brown weed. Asked why all the weed looked like outdoor and they said they switched to a cheaper line of nutrients and everything has been shitty since. I would have felt guilty giving away weed like that to people in a state where weed isn't even legal. Learn to grow and train your staff to respect customers.
Thanks for your input on this topic. We cultivate plant medicine today like we did in 2009, with top of the line nutrients by House and Garden. Our flower is in high demand- we are confident our bud rates high when compared to any state, legal or not. Over the years,we have experimented with a variety of nutrient lines in an attempt to save our customers money. We always come back to House and Garden because of potency, quality, production and consistency. If you grow your own, you will love the results from House and Garden, especially if you like terpene rich buds. We require performance from our nutrient line. We've reached 3 pounds a light and have 6 strains over 30% THC. Please come see us again for next 420 break.
This was the 2nd dispensary I ever visited and I loved it. It was the best recreational flower I was able to get out of a 14 dispensary tour. I was here in March of 16
Wow! The best of 14 dispensaries! That is awesome to hear. We are proud cultivators of plant medicine since 2009. Come on back to see us and the new strains on hand!
Love this place!! All of the staff is amazing. There’s never pressure to but more than I want. Staff very knowledgeable of products!
The atmosphere and service are awesome. Has more of a mom+pop vibe, rather than places with multiple locations. The service is perfect- they dont push sales on you, let you browse, and are very informative. I only tried golden goat here, but goddamn! It had me in the clouds! Must go back and see what else they have! Definitely the type of place where I could buy all my weed
That is awesome to hear, we can't wait to see you again. If you love the Golden Goat, you may want to try Cinderella '99 for that sativa blast. We have 6 strains that test over 30% THC, sure to have your head in the clouds.
Chill atmosphere, not high pressure like some places(cough cough Medicine man!). But service was exceptional. They're actually honest! Weed is on point, which is the highest compliment I can give....I'm a bit spoiled, and think I have crazy standards. Oh, and the deals, that's prob the #1 reason I'll come back
That is the vibe alright. Kind of like your friends basement, chill and comfortable. We have no debt and no out of state investors. From clone to dome, we cultivate kindness, 365, 24/7. We appreciate your comments on quality. We strive to bring the heat with every strain. Have you tried Super Lemon Haze?
This was our first time and really enjoyed every thing. if our trip from Iowa was just to come here, it would be well worth it. easy access and parking.
Go Hawks! Iowa has a special place here at DANK. Enjoy immediate savings with an Iowa ID.
Vanessa was awesome! My first time at this location and I definitely will stop back. I appreciated the one on one with my needs. Thank You so much Vanessa
We are so glad you enjoyed your visit. Our sales associates are quit good at what they do. Plus, they are keeping kind!
The bud tenders were very nice and the prices are great!
Best bud-tenders in town as far as we know. Its no wonder they stick around so long!