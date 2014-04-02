Extremely rude staff and very brown weed. Asked why all the weed looked like outdoor and they said they switched to a cheaper line of nutrients and everything has been shitty since. I would have felt guilty giving away weed like that to people in a state where weed isn't even legal. Learn to grow and train your staff to respect customers.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for your input on this topic. We cultivate plant medicine today like we did in 2009, with top of the line nutrients by House and Garden. Our flower is in high demand- we are confident our bud rates high when compared to any state, legal or not. Over the years,we have experimented with a variety of nutrient lines in an attempt to save our customers money. We always come back to House and Garden because of potency, quality, production and consistency. If you grow your own, you will love the results from House and Garden, especially if you like terpene rich buds. We require performance from our nutrient line. We've reached 3 pounds a light and have 6 strains over 30% THC. Please come see us again for next 420 break.