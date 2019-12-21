257 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 144
Show All 67
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Daily Deals!
- Monday: 10% off of all Pre-Rolls - Tuesday: 15% off of ALL Edibles - Wednesday:10% off of ALL Topicals - Thursday: Throwback Discount - Friday: 15% off of Platinum Tier Bud - Saturday: 15% off of ALL Extracts - Sunday: 15% off of ALL HIGH CBD Products (51% CBD or higher)
Daily Deals!
- Monday: 10% off of all Pre-Rolls - Tuesday: 15% off of ALL Edibles - Wednesday:10% off of ALL Topicals - Thursday: Throwback Discount - Friday: 15% off of Platinum Tier Bud - Saturday: 15% off of ALL Extracts - Sunday: 15% off of ALL HIGH CBD Products (51% CBD or higher)
All Products
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
9.97%
THC
7.65%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.74%
THC
17.25%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
THE BIZZ
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbert
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GELATERIA
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Meraki Gardens
21.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez
from Higher Minds Horticulture
18.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from LEAP FARMS
25.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
SUGAR CANE
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Cosmic Treehouse
24.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silvertrain
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Train
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Freedom Farms
29.82%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Godhead Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
22.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Godhead Green
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Dave-Fu Farms
21.6%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Rain #8
from Dr. Jolly's
22.71%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Candy Rain 8
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain
from Eugreen Farms
26.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver #2
from Dr. Jolly's
26.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver 2
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sidetracked
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sidetracked
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Injoy Cannabis
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Meraki Gardens
21.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Magellan
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Magellan
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Higher Minds Horticulture
23.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Cake
from Higher Minds Horticulture
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding
from Higher Minds Horticulture
28.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Cannassentials
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OGKB
from Cannabis Capital
25.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Bread
from Cold Frame Farms
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Monkey Bread #1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Injoy Cannabis
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*MENU PRICES INCLUDE ALL TAXES - CASH ONLY - ATM AVAILABLE*
from No Brand
1%
THC
1%
CBD
no strain
Strain
$2ATM Fee
In-store only
Tropic Heat
from Higher Minds Horticulture
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Heat
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer *Dabbable*
from Buddies Brand
76.8%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush *Dabbable*
from Buddies Brand
78.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Casper OG *Diamonds&Sauce*
from Dirty Arm Farm
69.58%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Gluecifer *Rocks N' Sauce*
from Artifact Extracts
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gluecifer
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
M.A.C. Truck
from Dr. Jolly's
66.82%
THC
0.01%
CBD
M.A.C. Truck
Strain
$25OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Swayze
from Dab Factory
73.85%
THC
0%
CBD
SWAYZE
Strain
$14OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Don Draper *Live Resin*
from Capital Cannabis
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Don Draper
Strain
$20OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Jack *Caviar*
from Oregrown
75.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruits
from Dr. Jolly's
69.49%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Fruits
Strain
$25OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Guava Punch x Sweeties *Sugar Wax*
from NW KIND
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Punch x Sweeties
Strain
$25OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
South Fork Kush #56 *Live Budder*
from Echo Electuary
66.31%
THC
0%
CBD
South Fork Kush #56
Strain
$42OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567