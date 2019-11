ImobsessedwithKarlie on May 4, 2019

Karlie was my bud-rista. She was the magnetic north to my cannabis compass. Without Karlie, I would have been lost, wondering soullessly in the jungle of dispensaries that lurk around every corner. She shed light on a two pack of 5 gram blunts, the best damn blunt I’ve EVER had the privilege to “puff, puff, pass.” There comes a time when a man wants to LEARN, his curiosity peaks, and questions are asked. That’s when Karlie saw this opportunity and GRABBED it by the throat, looked it dead in the eyes and straight into the soul. She stepped up the challenge and answered all my questions with ease. I decided it was time for her to answer the more technical questions. I asked her questions that would leave SCIENTISTS in shock, I asked her rapid fire, pop quiz questions, and I wasn’t even able to FINISH my question before Karlie knew the answer. It was like she was in my head. “PHENOMENAL!” I bursted, as she handed me the exact change without having to even glance at the register. I learned a lot about weed this day and I have no one other than Karlie to shed gratitude toward, she taught a man how to fish today, and I will forever be in her debt.