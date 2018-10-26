Askanison on October 10, 2019

The first dispensary I ever visited, and my favorite. I am spoiled by their daily specials and by the best vape cart deals in the state. I occasionally FORCE myself to go to another location, and am virtually always let down. Defyne Forest Grove and Defyne Hillsboro are the best. Their budtenders are friendly, helpful, and compassionate. The flower is always A-grade, and frequently less than anyone else for top-shelf. They work with the best gardens, and will bend over backward to help a customer with a problem. Anyone that complains about their weight isn't using an Argriculture Dept. certified accurate scale. A ten-dollar scale is not going to be accurate, period. Every flower purchase I have made has been on point or above (when evaluated using quality equipment), and the quality of flower is a cut above most anywhere else in the area, especially if you consider the price. With two Defyne Time Happy Hours every day AND daily specials, this is the best place to spend your hard-earned money. If you are looking for "cheap weed," other places can sell to you. If you need "quality herb," this is your place!