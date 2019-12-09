58 products
Rec Joint Special!! 8 for $25.
Valid until 12/18/2019
Present this coupon for 8 Recreational Joints for only $25!!! Plus tax, select strains, cannot be combined with other offers
Must show coupon. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
Mob Boss
from Unknown Brand
25.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mandarin sunset
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Walker Kush
from Unknown Brand
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Water
from Unknown Brand
29.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani
from Unknown Brand
20.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
20.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kimba Kush
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
durban kush
from Unknown Brand
30.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
pentagon cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
seed &smith Dart cartridges 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
the clear cartridges
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Clear Syringes
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
The Clear disposable vape pen
from The Clear™
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Craft Live Resin
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Craft Live Resin 500mg Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
1G Kaviar Bud
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$321 g
In-store only
Drink Its Cold Nitro-Brew
from Canyon Cultivation
10%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Blue Kudu
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
dixie elixir root beer
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incredible dark chocolate orange bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incredible peanut butter budda
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
incredible Smores Bar
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Incredible Monkey Bar
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
OH HI
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
dixie elixir berry lemonade
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dixie Elixir half and half
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
wana pomegranate blueberry acai 5:1
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$56each
In-store only
Ripple 20:1
from Unknown Brand
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Ripple Balanced 5
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3each
In-store only
devours gummies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Wana Hybrid Gummies - Watermelon 100mg
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Wana Indica Gummies - Blueberry 100mg
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chaos Crispies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Original, Fruity, PB & Chocolate
Strain
$20each
In-store only
ROBHOTS 100mg
from Focus North
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Suck Its 100MG
from Canyon Cultivation
2%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Love's oven baked goods
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
StroopWaffle
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
