Promotions
$103 out the door for select ounces!
Select strains, no extra discounts apply
3.5 Gram Slabs of select Wax for $55 out the door!
No extra discounts. Select strains only.
Select grams of Wax and Shatter for $15.88 out the door!
Start your week off right. Come in on a Monday and get ANY 1/8th at a discount! $27.50 (+tax)
Limit one per customer per day.
On Tuesdays receive 10% off of all Topicals. It's Topical Tuesdays.
Maximum 20% discount.
If you want to stock up on Kush Concentrates, this is your day! Stop by on a Wednesday and receive an extra 10% off of Wax, Shatter, Live Resin and Vape Pen Cartridges!
Maximum 20% discount.
Every Thursday, take an additional 10% off our entire selection of edibles.
Maximum 20% discount.
On Friday or Saturday you can add a $4 discount joint to your purchase! Hooray for the weekend! We also offer 20% off of all Denver Kush Club Apparel, vaporizers, pipes, and our other accessories every Saturday!
Maximum 20% discount. Limit of one discount joint per customer per day with purchase.
If you couldn't make it in during the week, you're in luck - on Sunday you can choose ANY of our daily specials. Discount 1/8ths, Topicals, Edibles, Concentrates, Vaporizers, Clothing... you call it!
Maximum 20% discount. Limit of one discount per customer per day.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility.