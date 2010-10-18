Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Recreational Ounce Deals! Valid now $103 out the door for select ounces! Select strains, no extra discounts apply

Kush Concentrates - Slab Special! Valid now 3.5 Gram Slabs of select Wax for $55 out the door! No extra discounts. Select strains only.

Kush Concentrates - Discount Grams Valid now Select grams of Wax and Shatter for $15.88 out the door!

Monday - 1/8th Special Valid now Start your week off right. Come in on a Monday and get ANY 1/8th at a discount! $27.50 (+tax) Limit one per customer per day.

Tuesday - Topical Special Valid now On Tuesdays receive 10% off of all Topicals. It's Topical Tuesdays. Maximum 20% discount.

Wax Wednesday Valid now If you want to stock up on Kush Concentrates, this is your day! Stop by on a Wednesday and receive an extra 10% off of Wax, Shatter, Live Resin and Vape Pen Cartridges! Maximum 20% discount.

Thursday - Edible Discount Valid now Every Thursday, take an additional 10% off our entire selection of edibles. Maximum 20% discount.

Friday & Saturday - Discount Joint Valid now On Friday or Saturday you can add a $4 discount joint to your purchase! Hooray for the weekend! We also offer 20% off of all Denver Kush Club Apparel, vaporizers, pipes, and our other accessories every Saturday! Maximum 20% discount. Limit of one discount joint per customer per day with purchase.