BearsBuds on September 27, 2018

after trying a couple different local spot I came across these guys... the young lady at the counter was super helpful and suggested the African Queen sativa. it was super sweet, fruity, not chemy like some of the other dispensaries herbs, and was the perfect selection for the night. the rec room is great and they offer more privacy for their med patients. i will always come back if im ever in town. the African Queen is bomb!