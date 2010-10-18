Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Stopped in because reading something claiming their award wining flower. Little pricey, flower is ok, nothing special, especially for the price. To many other better places!
PUREVIBE_Pierce
on April 10, 2019
Denver Kush Club is a solid dispensary in the heart of Five Points. They offer a great selection including house made concentrates and vape products. All in all a great shop for all your Cannabis needs!!!
BearsBuds
on September 27, 2018
after trying a couple different local spot I came across these guys... the young lady at the counter was super helpful and suggested the African Queen sativa. it was super sweet, fruity, not chemy like some of the other dispensaries herbs, and was the perfect selection for the night. the rec room is great and they offer more privacy for their med patients. i will always come back if im ever in town.
the African Queen is bomb!
soldenburger
on March 18, 2018
Lame out of date menu
gangsters
on March 16, 2018
I’m from Houston this is a must-have shop I came all the way here just for Pacific Street they great shop
oceanNjoli
on January 21, 2018
way over priced and product nothing special.
cherisue
on January 1, 2018
I love this place!
53blowsmoke
on December 7, 2017
gas bud wish I had two more hands I give them 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾i defenitly approve this message #53
QueenKushTulsa
on November 5, 2017
Jesse was super helpful! Great selection! Knowledgable and fun!