DedoRodilla
Dark and expensive. There are better places in town by far!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Dark and expensive. There are better places in town by far!
Love diamond tree. Great guys, great service. Best prices in town!
The guys that work there are great. Very nice and helpful. I've never had an issue with any bud I've baught from these guys. I have defiantly had better, but its not bad.
so sad to see this place go down hill :( never enough budtenders to help so u wait quite awhile :( some staff let more than one come in at a time some don't so it's very confusing... so dark in the waiting room it's kinda creepy now. got an 1/8 and found a seed. prices keep going up... quantity instead of quality... really hope things get better :(
First and foremost i want to commend DT Madras for its EXCEPTIONAL customer service, from staying open until late night, to warm and inviting bud tenders to eye catching, unique strains, they have a solid foundation for a great shop. There is one large disappointment that I face EVERY TIME i visit. This is the fact that, though the variety is plentiful and the strains are unique, the product itself has gone from a let down to down right disappointing. I feel like this location gets the left-over "buds" from the other Diamond Tree locations. I say this because EVERY jar is filled with shake, stems and micro sized nugs that are mostly all stem and look like they've been handled thoroughly and drying out in a turkey bag for a couple weeks. Either that or its popcorn. This is the one and only reason why I haven't made this shop my go-to, regular stop. Now I just stop by when i desperately need to medicate and no one else is open. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE fix this! I know from coming often that most of your customers have less to spend thus the BB shake is sufficient, but i know for a fact that there are plenty more people, especially myself that would really, REALLY appreciate some well trimmed, decent sized, healthy looking buds to take home. Thank you. For your time and know that this is nothing personal. Cheers!
Awesome flower!! Best in town!! Best prices for the amazing quality. Dont waste your time at other places.. Especially Plantae...
Went to this location today for the first time and was very pleased with my experience. The person who helped me was Patrick and he answered all my questions, was well informed on all of the products the shop carries. I will be a repeat customer at Diamond Tree. Thanks Patrick.
Bought a clone from their sour cherry got back gave it a look over it was clawing had nitrogen toxicity VERY BAD.! I would recommend going over workers and growers.! Background because obviously they do NOT know what they are doing poor plant was already turning yellow would like my money back.! And for new workers who take care of the clones never buying one from here again
When I first walked in I noticed the pictures on the walls. Which were awesome!! And the store manager Tyler Gabriel was very knowledgeable got me what I needed and had a great laugh in the process. My new favorite store!!
Love this place, love the products, love the employees. 💚💚💚