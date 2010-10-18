Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Echo was great she attended me and was kind with service will definitely recommend and return
Dankhead0001
on September 13, 2019
Knowledgeable budtenders and dank green
PUREVIBE_Pierce
on April 10, 2019
Doctors Orders rocks the highlands dispensary scene! The staff led by Shaun are super chill and helpful. They offer a great variety of flower and products at outstanding prices. Check em out!!!
ATObandit
on July 7, 2017
When I stopped to visit my friend on my way home we came in Chase helped us pick a blend of strains for an 1/8 and pick out a nice wax. He was helpful, and never made me feel rushed. I'll be back in there when I stop back in town.
dojoSC
on June 17, 2016
Love this place. Great product. Daily deals.
JenaB
on December 12, 2014
Heads up - they just posted a great deal here: http://goo.gl/Odf4Fm
ElChaPe
on July 14, 2014
Free joint for my 1st time in, they suggested some great indica. there's a couple cute bud tenders too.
mrbburban
on May 24, 2014
The absolute very best flower in Denver. The service is not that good, and the lines be long but well worth it.