Came to this location to purchase a specific strain I'd been searching for. I was greeted warmly, but the budtender was not very helpful. They were offering a 30% discount on the strain I was looking for, thank god, because first, I had to buy it by their pre-packaged quantity, which was individual grams, forcing me to pay buy the gram, even though I wanted a half oz. Second, after paying some of the highest prices I've paid in CO, I got the DRIEST, harshest, nastiest flower I have EVER bought. Definitely do not need a grinder, as you can literally crush it to dust in your hands. VERY disappointed and stuck with over $200 of nastiness. Would never shop here again.

Dispensary said:

Hi there! We are SO sorry to see your review. As you mentioned, we do have a 30% off special on the brand called, Willie’s Reserve. We are discontinuing the brand so we are selling the remaining pre-packed flower and joints at a large discount. I am so sorry that this was not clarified with you before you purchased so many pre-packed grams! At Doobie Sisters we do not have our own grow, we wholesale flower weekly from our favorite grows in Colorado. I will be investigating who your budtender was to find out why you were not directed to the amazing flower we work so hard to have on our shelves as opposed to the Willies Reserve Pre-packs. I understand that you were looking for a specific strain, but we should have directed you to a strain with similar effects you are looking for since you were really shopping for quality not necessarily a cheap deal. We have built a reputation on having the best of the best flower, which is why we have discontinued our partnership with Willies Reserve. Not to say the brand is bad, but because our quality on our Doobie Sister shelves remains on such a high level, it becomes hard to sell another brand. I again sincerely apologize for your experience! I hope that you can stop by again, we would love to have the opportunity to show off our true quality and show you a great experience. Or please feel free to reach out, we would be happy to speak with you! Regardless, we appreciate your feedback and will use it to grow and to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else! Best, Doobie Sisters