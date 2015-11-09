Follow
Pickup available
EarthMed - Addison
Pickup available
630-607-0796
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Due to State Wide Flower Shortage, Some products may be limited to one a day.
Leafly Online order must be picked up same day, orders will not be held overnight.
Leafly Online order must be picked up same day, orders will not be held overnight.
Leafly Online order must be picked up same day, orders will not be held overnight.
10% Off for Disability, 10% Off for Veterans, 10% Off for Seniors, 10% Off for Kids w Epilepsy
We offer 10% off for all the above. Only 1 discount per patient. Does not apply to Sale priced items.
Free Birthday Grams!
Come in on your birthday and recieve a free gram or single pre roll of your choice (flower only / No Dynamite Joints)
(1 gram / flower only)
Loyalty Program - Extra 5% off
When you hit 600 points recieve a credit of $30 to your account, no sign up needed, you're already enrolled!